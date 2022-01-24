Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aidan Connolly opens up on being benched after Raith Rovers winger helps tee up Celtic showdown

By Alan Temple
January 24 2022, 12.15pm Updated: January 24 2022, 1.24pm
Aidan Connolly
Driven: Connolly

Aidan Connolly reckons his stint on the sidelines underscores the fierce competition for places at Raith Rovers.

However, the former Dundee United winger has vowed to graft for his place.

Connolly has not started a fixture for Rovers since a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Ayr United on December 26, having endured a slump in form following a splendid start to the campaign.

However, he entered the fray against Banks O’Dee on Saturday looking like a man on a mission, creating the opener for Sam Stanton — rather fortuitously — before making it 3-0 in the dying embers.

Matej Poplatnik scored the other goal for the Fifers as they teed up a Scottish Cup last-16 clash with Celtic.

Connolly helped tee up a reunion with Celtic

“I played a big part early in the season and have found myself out of the team,” said Connolly. “But that’s football. I’ve been through that before.

“I’m old enough to know there will be periods when you are out of the team. During that time, you’ve just got to work even harder and win your place back.

“You have someone like Matej [Poplatnik] coming on and making an impact, too.

“You want that fierce competition for places in your squad — particularly if you want to do well and challenge at the top of end of the league.”

Connolly’s strike took him to six goals for the campaign, while he boasts four assists — or five, if you included the deflected free-kick which led to Stanton’s strike on Saturday (video below).

“The boys are telling me it’s an assist — I’m not sure about that,” laughed Connolly. “But I’ll take it!

I want to get double figures for the season but the team comes first.”

Blips

Having ended a five game winless streak, Raith can now turn their attention back to Championship duty with renewed vigour, with a televised trip to face Morton on the horizon this Friday night.

“Because we did so well at the start of the season, that blip was notable,” added Connolly. “But that happens in football and the other teams up there — Arbroath and whoever else — are going to have blips as well.

“So, hopefully we can build momentum and kick on for Friday’s game.”

4 Raith Rovers talking points: Will Celtic Scottish Cup draw spark signing as six-figure windfall looms?

