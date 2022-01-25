Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comment Home Opinion

OPINION: Robert Burns’ women deserve a voice too

By Morag Anderson
January 25 2022, 8.00am Updated: January 25 2022, 9.41am
Perthshire poet Morag Anderson has written three new poems on behalf of some of the women in Robert Burns' life.
Perthshire poet Morag Anderson has written three new poems on behalf of some of the women in Robert Burns' life.

When I was commissioned by the Scottish Poetry Library to write a response to Robert Burns for Burns Day 2022, the biggest surprise was being given free rein – no guidelines, no limitations, no editing.

The freedom encouraged me to reach beyond the tartan and shortbread version of Burns and scour the unswept corners.

Burns’ poetry is lyrical and lusty, bold and bawdy.

His ability to celebrate nature and the working man, ridicule the constraints of religion and uphold the sinner, is unrivalled.

The son of hard-working tenant farmers, often on the brink of penury, Robert’s formal education was limited.

Yet few, surely, could fail to love so much of what he wrote – most of it in Scots.

However, with the time to take a closer look at the man as well as the poetry, what I found hiding in plain view was a side to Burns I did not like.

Attitudes from Burns’ time can’t be celebrated today

Yes, he claimed to love the ladies, yet managed to treat so many so badly.

Yes, he was promiscuous and fathered 12 children to four mothers.

But my dislike does not lie there. For which of us is without stain?

My problem lies with the Merry Muses of Caledonia—songs said to have been collected or written by Burns and published posthumously.

The Robert Burns statue outside McManus Galleries in Dunde
The Robert Burns statue outside McManus Galleries in Dundee. Photo: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

I can suffer that this collection may reflect 18th century attitudes and behaviours.

But I cannot accept the continued celebration of such work in 21st century Scotland.

Repeatedly described as bawdy, the overarching theme of this collection is flagrant sexual abuse and misogyny.

Adding a catchy tune to Muirland Meg does not disguise that she’s a prostituted 13-year-old but does, it seems, make it suitable for a BBC recording…

Giving voice to Robert Burns’ women

In fulfilling the commission, I chose to write in the voices of three women who featured in Robert Burns’ life as well as his poetry: Agnes Wilson, Mary Campbell, and Jean Armour.

My first poem, The Unheard Testimony of Agnes Wilson, is a response to Burns’ Adam Armour’s Prayer.

With a group of friends, Adam stanged Agnes—a servant in Poosie Nancie’s tavern—by tying her to horses and letting them run loose through the town.

Brutal, whichever way you squint at it.

My second poem, The Full Tenderness of Parting, is a response to Burns’ Highland Mary.

Mary Campbell, bethrothed to Burns, was to sail to Jamaica with him in 1786.

She waited in Greenock.

He didn’t show.

Waylaid by the promise of fame, Robert’s first edition of poetry had sold out and there was talk of a second edition.

Mary died of Typhus in Greenock a few weeks later.

My last poem, Hunger for a Fruited Thorn, was written for Burns’ wife Jean Armour.

As the wife of a serial adulterer, I decided to give her some sass of her own.

American poet Shara McCallum, Professor of English at Penn State University, mythologises Burns in her verse novel No Ruined Stone (Peepal Tree Press, 2021) and states the dead will return to demand accounting.

Perhaps they will.

But assuming they don’t, I would like Scotland to have an honest conversation about the work of Robert Burns — celebrate the great but have the courage to attend to the bad.

Morag Anderson is a Scottish poet based in Highland Perthshire.

JIM CRUMLEY: Robert Burns belongs outdoors, not at stuffy supper tables

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]