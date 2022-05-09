Arbroath play-offs: Lichties’ Colin Hamilton tells of accelerating passions for cars and football ahead of clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath play-offs: Lichties’ Colin Hamilton tells of accelerating passions for cars and football ahead of clash

By Scott Lorimer
May 9 2022, 12.30pm
Colin Hamilton checks over a car in his garage.
Freshly polished Audis and BMWs fill the garage showroom ready for viewing, while a Mini Cooper sits on the forecourt, awaiting collection after a service.

Despite the top of the range cars in and around Colin Hamilton’s garage, the Arbroath ace pulls up in his trusted Vauxhall Corsa.

Arbroath left-back Colin Hamilton earns a living from his two passion in life; football and cars.
“With all the driving up and down to training and Arbroath, I don’t want to get a good car damaged,” he explains. “Plus, it’s perfect if I need to chuck tyres in the back.”

Like many of his teammates, the 29-year-old will not be the afforded the luxury of a restful day ahead of the Lichties’ Premiership play-offs this week.

Two passions – cars and football

He has to juggle football with his business as well as his young family. It’s something he has been doing over his two spells at the club, going back to 2012.

A hard-working left-back on the pitch, he wouldn’t have it any other way off it as he earns a living from his two passions in life; cars and football.

“I’ve been interested in cars from a really young age,” he told Courier Sport. “At 13 or 14, my neighbour got a bright orange Focus. I washed and fixed it for him and we’ve ended up here.

“There have been a lot of long days and nights trying to sort it [his business] but it’s worth it.”

Initially starting off as a mobile valet service, Hamilton has seen business accelerate and now operates over two sites with nine employees.

Arbroath ace Colin Hamilton dedicates his goal to his newborn son.
As a manager himself, the Lichties’ left back admits he takes some influence from his own legendary gaffer Dick Campbell.

“The gaffer’s management style is fantastic,” he said. “He and Pink are great together.

“I suppose it helps that they are twins and can finish each other’s sentences.

“There are probably bits of his management style I use in my own line of work. But there are some things I can’t bring in to the workplace – I’d have no staff left!”

Teammates calling for favours

Hamilton reveals teammates are not shy in asking for an expert eye if they have any motoring troubles.

He highlighted two in particular who are constantly pestering him.

“The boys are good,” he said. “They bring their cars in but it’s a shame I have to cut my prices so much to get them in, right enough.

“James Craigen and Craig Reynolds, our physio, are the worst. If they contact me about their cars I’d be as well turning my phone off.”

On the pitch, Hamilton admits Arbroath’s success has taken them all by surprise as they push for a second shot of Premiership promotion.

“We always knew we had a good team,” he said “But as time went on, we realised just how good we are and can be if we keep our standards high.

“I’m majorly proud to be part of the last six years. Hopefully we can push it forward and make it a season to never forget.”

