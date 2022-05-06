Arbroath play-offs: Driven Lichties ace Colin Hamilton lifts lid on work-football juggling act as motor business owner prepares for Premiership push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath play-offs: Driven Lichties ace Colin Hamilton lifts lid on work-football juggling act as motor business owner prepares for Premiership push

By Scott Lorimer
May 6 2022, 4.01pm
Arbroath left-back Colin Hamilton with one of his employees in his garage.
Arbroath left-back Colin Hamilton with one of his employees in his garage.

As Arbroath gear up for their second bite at Premiership promotion, their play-off rivals will be hard at it on the training ground.

Lichties stars, meanwhile, have to graft on AND off the park ahead of Tuesday’s semi-final first leg.

The Angus club are the only part-time team in the Championship, with their squad squeezing in full-time jobs around their remarkable league escapades.

Courier Sport joined Arbroath ace Colin Hamilton for a few hours at his day job as he gave an insight into his working life.

Daily routine

The 29-year-old is a qualified mechanic and owns a car garage and showroom in Larbert.

Hamilton has to oversee his business before training with the Lichties twice a week in Perth, as well as being on dad duty for his three kids.

6am: I get up and have some breakfast then, if I can, get into work early. I always had an interest in cars and my first thought was mobile valeting. I started that for just over a year, then the garage came up eight years ago. We then got our first employee, moved into the garage and it has spiralled from there. We now have nine employees on two different sites.

9am: After I’ve done a couple of hours, I’ve got Millie, my eldest, to take to nursery. Then I’m hard at work again, whether that’s sorting out car sales, valeting or garage work up to lunchtime.

Colin Hamilton checks over a car in his garage.
Colin Hamilton checks over a car in his garage.

2pm: I’m back at nursery to pick Millie up, then drop her home before heading back to work. My favourite part of the job would probably just be the interaction with people I meet every day. I like the customer service side. Without the customers, we wouldn’t have a business.

5pm: I try to get finished for 5pm, then head home, have some dinner and head into training.

7pm: Training is in Perth and lasts up to two hours. It’s nothing complicated and we work on a few drills and a team talk ahead of the game.

10pm: Depending on when training finishes, I get home about the back of 10pm. After winding down, I usually head for bed about 11pm. It’s a long day, but I enjoy it. Life is busy. Trying to fit the family in and around that is pretty hard work.

Match days

Even with most Saturdays taken up by football, Hamilton still finds time to squeeze in some work before heading for Gayfield.

6am: I don’t need to take Millie to nursery on a Saturday but I still get up early to come into work early and put a few hours in.

Arbroath ace Colin Hamilton dedicates his recent goal to his newborn son.
Arbroath ace Colin Hamilton dedicates his recent goal to his newborn son.

12pm: On a match day I’d probably work up to 11.45am, get home, changed and a quick bit of lunch then head up to Arbroath. Normally, it takes me about an hour and a half to get up the road. So, it’s a quick 15-minute change over in the house, then I’m away again.

3pm: For 3pm kick-offs, I’m normally back home at about 7pm.

 

