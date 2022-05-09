Benjamin Siegrist back in Sportscene pundit’s crosshairs as Richard Foster claims Dundee United star should have seen red against Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Richard Foster has taken another swipe at Benjamin Siegrist by claiming the Dundee United goalkeeper should have been sent off against Rangers.

The Swiss stopper conceded the penalty which resulted in James Tavernier’s opener at Ibrox, bringing down Fashion Sakala in the box.

Siegrist mis-timed his attempt to cut out a superb Aaron Ramsey through-ball, instead clattering the Zambian forward.

United boss Tam Courts later placed no blame on Siegrist, emphasising the fine margins involved in such a challenge.

Referee Steven McLean agreed that Siegrist had made an honest attempt to win the ball and dished out a yellow card.

However, Foster described the tackle as ‘dangerous’ and said the keeper should have been dismissed.

Speaking on BBC Sportscene, Foster said: “That’s a shocking challenge. If that’s an outfield player, it’s a straight red all day long.

“I don’t know what Siegrist is thinking there. At no point does it even look like he’s trying to get the ball.

“He absolutely cleans Sakala out, and Sakala is lucky that the leading foot doesn’t catch him because it’s knee-height.

“It’s a quite a dangerous tackle.”

It is the second time Foster has made an eyebrow-raising assessment concerning Siegrist.

Last year, Foster reacted to Siegrist’s enforced withdrawal from a Scottish Cup tie against Forfar by bizarrely stating: “I hope he’s broken his wrist or his hand because otherwise just wrap it up and get out there and play.”