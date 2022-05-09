Benjamin Siegrist back in Sportscene pundit’s crosshairs as Richard Foster claims Dundee United star should have seen red against Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Benjamin Siegrist back in Sportscene pundit’s crosshairs as Richard Foster claims Dundee United star should have seen red against Rangers

By Alan Temple
May 9 2022, 8.00am Updated: May 9 2022, 1.26pm
Outspoken: Foster
Outspoken: Foster

Richard Foster has taken another swipe at Benjamin Siegrist by claiming the Dundee United goalkeeper should have been sent off against Rangers.

The Swiss stopper conceded the penalty which resulted in James Tavernier’s opener at Ibrox, bringing down Fashion Sakala in the box.

Siegrist mis-timed his attempt to cut out a superb Aaron Ramsey through-ball, instead clattering the Zambian forward.

United boss Tam Courts later placed no blame on Siegrist, emphasising the fine margins involved in such a challenge.

Referee Steven McLean agreed that Siegrist had made an honest attempt to win the ball and dished out a yellow card.

However, Foster described the tackle as ‘dangerous’ and said the keeper should have been dismissed.

Sakala is brought down by Siegrist.

Speaking on BBC Sportscene, Foster said: “That’s a shocking challenge. If that’s an outfield player, it’s a straight red all day long.

“I don’t know what Siegrist is thinking there. At no point does it even look like he’s trying to get the ball.

He absolutely cleans Sakala out, and Sakala is lucky that the leading foot doesn’t catch him because it’s knee-height.

“It’s a quite a dangerous tackle.”

It is the second time Foster has made an eyebrow-raising assessment concerning Siegrist.

Last year, Foster reacted to Siegrist’s enforced withdrawal from a Scottish Cup tie against Forfar by bizarrely stating: “I hope he’s broken his wrist or his hand because otherwise just wrap it up and get out there and play.”

Tam Courts rues tame Terrors showing as Dundee United boss addresses Rangers penalty call

