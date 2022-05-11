How to get to Tannadice for Dundee United v Celtic as police confirm street closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Dundee

How to get to Tannadice for Dundee United v Celtic as police confirm street closures

By Alasdair Clark
May 11 2022, 2.55pm
Fans are expected to flock see Dundee United take on Celtic
A big crowd is expected at Tannadice.

Police have revealed plans for fans to access Tannadice on Wednesday night as Dundee United host Celtic.

The Tangerines take on the Glasgow side at 7.30pm.

A big crowd is expected with Celtic having the chance to seal the Premiership title – if they avoid defeat – while United are hoping to keep fourth place in the race for Europe.

Police have issued guidance for fans on accessing the stadium and which streets surrounding Tannadice will be open.

Those with tickets for the Eddie Thompson Stand have been asked to use Arklay Street, while the George Fox Stand is will only be accessible via Sandeman Street.

Both Neish Street and North Isla Street will be closed.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said: “An appropriate policing plan is in place to maintain public safety and minimise any disruption to the local community ahead of the match between Dundee United and Celtic football clubs at Tannadice Park.

“We continue to work closely with a range of partners ahead of the match, including both football clubs.”

Courier Sport revealed earlier this week how “hundreds” of home tickets bought by Celtic fans have been voided by club bosses.

Celtic title ‘none of our concern’ as Dundee United ace pinpoints where Terrors must improve following Rangers misfire

