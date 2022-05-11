How to get to Tannadice for Dundee United v Celtic as police confirm street closures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have revealed plans for fans to access Tannadice on Wednesday night as Dundee United host Celtic.

The Tangerines take on the Glasgow side at 7.30pm.

A big crowd is expected with Celtic having the chance to seal the Premiership title – if they avoid defeat – while United are hoping to keep fourth place in the race for Europe.

Police have issued guidance for fans on accessing the stadium and which streets surrounding Tannadice will be open.

Those with tickets for the Eddie Thompson Stand have been asked to use Arklay Street, while the George Fox Stand is will only be accessible via Sandeman Street.

Both Neish Street and North Isla Street will be closed.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said: “An appropriate policing plan is in place to maintain public safety and minimise any disruption to the local community ahead of the match between Dundee United and Celtic football clubs at Tannadice Park.

“We continue to work closely with a range of partners ahead of the match, including both football clubs.”

Courier Sport revealed earlier this week how “hundreds” of home tickets bought by Celtic fans have been voided by club bosses.