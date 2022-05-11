SEAN O’NEIL: The Queen’s Speech isn’t for plebs like us

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

SEAN O’NEIL: The Queen’s Speech isn’t for plebs like us

By Sean O'Neil
May 11 2022, 3.08pm
Prince Charles delivered the Queen's Speech with the Queen's crown by his side. Photo: Ben Stansall/AP/Shutterstock.
Prince Charles delivered the Queen's Speech with the Queen's crown by his side. Photo: Ben Stansall/AP/Shutterstock.

A lot of folk are having a pop at Prince Charles. Just because he had the audacity to get his mum’s fanciest hat privately chauffeured in its own car to the somewhat lavish Queen’s Speech ceremony on Tuesday amid the cost of living crisis.

Apparently this vulgar display of wealth, or tradition as some call it, seemed a bit out of touch with the plight of the plebs.

Or his subjects, as Charlie would call them.

But ask yourself this – is it really so bad that a basically unemployed since birth multi-millionaire would get a fancy hat delivered by private taxi to a ceremony where he sat on a golden throne and mumbled in posh about how hard it is for all the poors these days.

The answer is: of course, yes – yes, it is really bad.

When pensioners are having to ride the bus to keep warm and the government is telling the plebs, your subjects, to eat non-brand 50p pasta to fend off starvation – it’s maybe just common sense, hell, common decency, to put yourself and your fancy hat in the same car.

Especially if you consider yourself a bit of an environmentalist.

Out of touch? Who us?

In fairness to Charlie, his delivery of the Queen’s Speech was achieved with the conviction of a man who was at least up-to-date on the never-ending shambles that is Boris Johnson and his government.

He didn’t sound convinced, at all.

As the government laid out their plans for what they hope to subject Charlie’s subjects to in the near future there wasn’t much in the way of help for anyone struggling to make ends meet.

Just like the rest of us? Prince Charles read the Queen’s Speech flanked by other royals. Photo: Arthur Edwards/AP/Shutterstock.

Instead the important topics of attacking human rights, privatising Channel 4 and Getting Brexit Done took precedence over actually dealing with the cost of living crisis.

Not that we should be surprised.

The government dealing with the crisis is led by a man who allegedly struggles to survive on his £160k a year salary.

And doesn’t know who Lorraine Kelly is.

Meanwhile, the Chancellor of the Exchequer is an American fella who is married to a woman who is richer than the prince who got the fancy hat privately chauffeured to the golden throne speech.

Is it any wonder the cost of living crisis is such a low priority when the decision makers wouldn’t know the poverty line if it rang up Good Morning Britain and explained it to their face?

Tradition dictates we’re not in this together

As Prince Charlie mumbled away in posh and Boris wondered if he’d successfully washed all last week’s sick out of his suit – there was that familiar, horrible air, of a dark fairytale.

Traditionalists would defend it as tradition.

The British tradition of literal royalty – covered in medals they didn’t win and jewels they didn’t earn – decreeing the mission statement of a privately educated elite (20 of our Prime Ministers have attended Eton) that explains how times are tough and we’re all in this together.

Except every single one of us knows we’re not.

Read more from Sean O'Neil

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]