‘Who’s Lorraine?’: Boris Johnson ridiculed after asking who GMB presenter Lorraine Kelly is on live TV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics UK politics

‘Who’s Lorraine?’: Boris Johnson ridiculed after asking who GMB presenter Lorraine Kelly is on live TV

By Katy Scott
May 3 2022, 11.27am Updated: May 3 2022, 1.30pm
lorraine kelly boris johnson
The prime minister appeared not to know Lorraine Kelly.

Boris Johnson has been ridiculed after asking who Lorraine Kelly was during a Good Morning Britain interview.

The prime minister was quizzed by presenter Susanna Reid on the show on Tuesday morning.

As the interview was being wrapped up, Ms Reid said: “Lorraine is waiting to take up all the issues you have brought up in this interview.”

The PM appeared not to know who the ITV star was, asking: “Who’s Lorraine?”

The GMB host replied: “Who’s Lorraine? Lorraine’s a legend.”

Lorraine – who used to live in Dundee and is a huge Dundee United fan – looked unfazed by the exchange as the camera cut to her.

She said: “Wow. Thank you, Susanna – a masterclass in a political interview.”

The moment has been trending on Twitter as people criticised Mr Johnson for being out of touch.

Lorraine is one of Britain’s best-known TV presenters, having been on screens for nearly four decades.

She is regularly voted a favourite among viewers.

Lorraine appeared unfazed by the PM’s comment.

The interview with Mr Johnson focused on issues including the cost of living crisis, in which he admitted £9 billion in UK Government help “isn’t going to be enough immediately to cover everyone’s costs”.

Ms Reid asked the prime minister: “So you acknowledge you are not doing everything you can?”

He replied: “There is more that we can do.

“But the crucial thing is to make sure we deal with the prices over the medium and long term.”

boris johnson lorraine kelly gmb
Susanna Reid interviewing Boris Johnson on Good Morning Britain.

The Conservative politician was accused of being out of touch when the presenter forced him to admit he did not know the amount of the carers’ allowance.

In response to suggestions from Reid that he is known to be a liar, the PM also admitted to being “inadvertently” wrong in statements he had made in the House of Commons.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier