‘Who’s Lorraine?’: Boris Johnson ridiculed after asking who GMB presenter Lorraine Kelly is on live TV

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boris Johnson has been ridiculed after asking who Lorraine Kelly was during a Good Morning Britain interview.

The prime minister was quizzed by presenter Susanna Reid on the show on Tuesday morning.

As the interview was being wrapped up, Ms Reid said: “Lorraine is waiting to take up all the issues you have brought up in this interview.”

The PM appeared not to know who the ITV star was, asking: “Who’s Lorraine?”

The GMB host replied: “Who’s Lorraine? Lorraine’s a legend.”

Lorraine – who used to live in Dundee and is a huge Dundee United fan – looked unfazed by the exchange as the camera cut to her.

She said: “Wow. Thank you, Susanna – a masterclass in a political interview.”

The moment has been trending on Twitter as people criticised Mr Johnson for being out of touch.

Lorraine is one of Britain’s best-known TV presenters, having been on screens for nearly four decades.

She is regularly voted a favourite among viewers.

The interview with Mr Johnson focused on issues including the cost of living crisis, in which he admitted £9 billion in UK Government help “isn’t going to be enough immediately to cover everyone’s costs”.

Ms Reid asked the prime minister: “So you acknowledge you are not doing everything you can?”

He replied: “There is more that we can do.

“But the crucial thing is to make sure we deal with the prices over the medium and long term.”

The Conservative politician was accused of being out of touch when the presenter forced him to admit he did not know the amount of the carers’ allowance.

In response to suggestions from Reid that he is known to be a liar, the PM also admitted to being “inadvertently” wrong in statements he had made in the House of Commons.