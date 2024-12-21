Dundee United face festive striker shortage as ANOTHER front man suffers injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United face festive striker shortage as ANOTHER front man suffers injury

The Tangerines have endured a tough time with injuries leading up to the festive period.

By Neil Robertson
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin shows his frustration
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Pic: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

Dundee United have just two fit strikers available for Sunday’s clash with table-topping Celtic at Tannadice.

Louis Moult had already been ruled out after suffering shoulder ligament damage against Motherwell last week with boss Jim Goodwin now confirming that fellow front man Owen Strirton has also picked up an injury.

That leaves Sam Dalby and Jort van der Sande as the two fit forwards for the game against the champions.

The experienced midfield duo of Craig Sibbald and Ross Docherty remain on the injured list with Goodwin admitting United cannot seem to catch a break at the moment.

The Irishman said: “Louis hurt his shoulder against Motherwell and managed to play on for the rest of the game.

Dundee United's Louis Moult waves to Dundee United fans
Louis Moult has been ruled out with a shoulder injury. Image: SNS

“But he has since had it scanned and he has damaged ligaments in his shoulder.

“It is looking like he will not be available for a few weeks. It is hard to put a time on it but it is not good.”

Goodwin added: “We just don’t seem to be able to get a break at the minute. I don’t remember the last time we had a fully fit group to choose from.

“We knew coming into the season that we would have a really tight squad given the kind of reductions that we need to make financially to try to balance the books.

“We knew that we wouldn’t be able to have a large squad of players.

“So we need to get over this period of injuries that we have had.

Jim Goodwin has no doubts that his Ibrox rookies will handle the test against Rangers
Goodwin admits United’s festive fixtures will be extra-challenging without more strikers to choose from.. Image: SNS

“It has been about three months now where we have had constant injuries with four or five out at any one time.

“But we have not carried a great deal of luck. I know every team goes through it but we have not had our problems to seek.

“We are down to two fit senior strikers at the moment as Owen Stirton has picked up a knock and hasn’t trained all week.

“So it will be a challenge going into this busy schedule but we have to work with what we have available to us.”

