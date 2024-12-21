Dundee United face festive striker shortage as ANOTHER front man suffers injury

Dundee United have just two fit strikers available for Sunday’s clash with table-topping Celtic at Tannadice.

Louis Moult had already been ruled out after suffering shoulder ligament damage against Motherwell last week with boss Jim Goodwin now confirming that fellow front man Owen Strirton has also picked up an injury.

That leaves Sam Dalby and Jort van der Sande as the two fit forwards for the game against the champions.

The experienced midfield duo of Craig Sibbald and Ross Docherty remain on the injured list with Goodwin admitting United cannot seem to catch a break at the moment.

The Irishman said: “Louis hurt his shoulder against Motherwell and managed to play on for the rest of the game.

“But he has since had it scanned and he has damaged ligaments in his shoulder.

“It is looking like he will not be available for a few weeks. It is hard to put a time on it but it is not good.”

Goodwin added: “We just don’t seem to be able to get a break at the minute. I don’t remember the last time we had a fully fit group to choose from.

“We knew coming into the season that we would have a really tight squad given the kind of reductions that we need to make financially to try to balance the books.

“We knew that we wouldn’t be able to have a large squad of players.

“So we need to get over this period of injuries that we have had.

“It has been about three months now where we have had constant injuries with four or five out at any one time.

“But we have not carried a great deal of luck. I know every team goes through it but we have not had our problems to seek.

“We are down to two fit senior strikers at the moment as Owen Stirton has picked up a knock and hasn’t trained all week.

“So it will be a challenge going into this busy schedule but we have to work with what we have available to us.”