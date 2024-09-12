Under-threat Thimblerow car park in Perth close to 90% capacity during peak times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Under-threat Thimblerow car park in Perth close to 90% capacity during peak times

A council survey also shows numerous car parks within the city centre are 100% full at popular times.

By Sean O'Neil
Thimblerow car park in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Thimblerow car park in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Thimblerow car park in Perth city centre is at nearly 90% capacity during peak weekend times, council figures show.

The under-threat location is where the local authority hopes to build a controversial new leisure centre despite an overwhelming backlash against the plan.

The proposal, which was narrowly voted through by 20 votes to 18, does not include a dedicated leisure pool or ice rink facilities.

Car parking was a hotly debated topic during the discussion with Perth set to lose 335 spaces in the plan.

Findings from Saturday August 24 show Thimblerow reaching 89% capacity between the hours of 1.30pm and 3pm.

It did not drop below 88% capacity between 9.30am and 3pm.

Four other car parks in the city centre were 100% full during those hours.

Popular car parks at capacity for hours

During last week’s meeting, council officers revealed they hadn’t conducted a comprehensive car parking survey of the Fair City since 2017.

However, a snapshot overview conducted by the local authority has revealed Thimblerow remains popular.

Kinnoull Street car park and Pullar House in Perth city centre
Kinnoull Street car park wasn’t monitored in the survey.

The figures, which were found in an elected members briefing note, showed that all but one car park in the zones located closest to the city centre operated at over 50% capacity during peak times.

Scott Street, Canal Street, West Mill Street and Mill Wynd were all at capacity for 5.5 hours on the Saturday.

Despite the peak time figures, the council recorded Thimblerow as being at 66% capacity overall by taking into account less busy hours.

Scott Street, which ran at capacity for hours, was noted as 84% full.

Kinnoull Street and Mill Street East car parks were not monitored as part of the survey.

Car parks further away from city centre

In car parks further away from the city centre, in zone 3, council findings showed greater availability.

However, Bell’s Sports Centre car park still showed 70% of spaces used that Saturday between 1pm to 3.30pm.

Only 32% of South Inch spaces were used during this time.

The 374 spaces at Glover Street and Dewars Centre weren’t monitored.

Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool.
Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The 200 car parking spaces at Glover Street are set to be lost in the new Perth leisure plans with 150 houses earmarked for the site.

Council officers concluded this showed only 51% of spaces in zone 3 were used at peak times and 39% overall.

Report conclusion questionable

Council officers combined the figures from zones 1,2 and 3 to conclude that car parks in Perth as a whole are used less than 50% of the time.

However, in the car parks located closest to the city centre, their own survey shows they are at 79% capacity during peak hours on a Saturday.

Despite these findings, strategic lead for property services Stephen Crawford, fails to distinguish between location and time of day in his conclusion.

He said: “On average the majority of car parks in Perth city centre are less than 50% utilised overall.

“This finding challenges the common perception of a parking shortage.

“Scott Street, Canal Street, Mill Wynd and Speygate car parks are regularly 90-100% utilised during peak hours.

“This suggests that the perception of a parking shortage may stem from users being unable to park in their preferred locations, rather than a scarcity of parking spaces.”

A full parking study is taking place this month and officers have agreed to monitor the situation.

A former employee of Perth Leisure Pool started a petition to overturn the decision to build the scaled back version of PH2O without a dedicated leisure pool at Thimblerow.

The petition can be signed here.

Conversation