From Pitlochry life to Dundee murder – former River City star Deirdre has landed ‘dream job’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

From Pitlochry life to Dundee murder – former River City star Deirdre has landed ‘dream job’

Davis is looking forward to a jaunt down the Tay from her Highland Perthshire home to Dundee Rep for a production of Snake In The Grass.

Deirdre Davis loves living in Highland Perthshire, she says ahead of her run at Dundee Rep. Image: Supplied.
Deirdre Davis loves living in Highland Perthshire, she says ahead of her run at Dundee Rep. Image: Supplied.
By David Pollock

“Oh, come on!” laughs actor Deirdre Davis, when I ask her what exactly drew her away from Glasgow to live in Pitlochry back in 2006.

“It’s an amazing place to live! I love Pitlochry, it’s beautiful, and of course it’s got a train station, so you can get to other places very easily.”

The move happened in the midst of Davis’s time as the hard-bitten Eileen Donachie in the Scottish soap River City, which she was in from 2002 until 2016.

Despite filming in Dumbarton, however, the relocation wasn’t too much of a stretch.

“When I was doing River City I’d work in blocks of five or six days, so they would just put me up somewhere,” she says. “It was more of a schlep, but I got there.”

Paul Thomas Hickey and Deirdre Davis in River City, 2015. Image: Alan Peebles/BBC.

What drew her to leave Glasgow, a hub city for Scottish actors if ever there was one, and resettle in Perthshire?

“We’d always loved Highland Perthshire, and my husband’s mother lived in Auchterarder, so we used to visit a lot,” she says. “I thought it was the most beautiful part of the world, and we just fell in love with the place.

“For a long time we said, we’ll move there in the future, then one day we just said, what are we waiting for? Let’s do it now.”

Pitlochry ‘leaves something in your heart’

Then her youngest child was nearly three. Now her eldest child’s family, including three grandchildren, live in Pitlochry, and Davis’s parents both moved up before they passed away.

“It’s just one of those places,” she says.

“You come on your holidays or you pay it a visit, and it just leaves a wee something in your heart. You need to go back, then eventually you need to live there, and that’s what we did.”

With life in Pitlochry comes work, notably several summer repertory seasons at Pitlochry Festival Theatre (even Davis can’t remember whether she’s done four or five).

Yet this month she’s making the journey along the Tay, for Dundee Rep Theatre’s new production of Alan Ayckbourn’s 2002 family drama Snake in the Grass.

Directed by the Rep’s artistic director Andrew Panton, it also stars regular Rep actors Ann Louise Ross and Emily Winter.

Ann Louise Ross, Emily Winter and Deirdre Davis during the read-through of Snake in the Grass. Image: Supplied.

“Andrew asked me one day to come and read for this part, and then he said, you’ve got the job,” says Davis, who was last in a Dundee Rep production – she’s trusting her memory here – in a 1992 version of Frederick Knott’s original stage version of Dial M for Murder.

“I’d seen a production of Snake in the Grass before at Pitlochry, about 15 years ago,” she says. “I thought it was really fun then, a great play, and a production I remembered.

“It’s three middle-aged women on a stage, and let me tell you, how often does that happen? Then of course, I’m working with Annie and Emily, so it’s a dream job. What’s not to love?”

Deirdre Davis: ‘It’s good to play irritating people’

Ayckbourn’s murder-mystery is set entirely in the garden of a suburban house, and is about two sisters, Annabel (Davis) and Miriam (Winter), who return to the family home after the death of their father to uncover long-buried secrets.

Ross is Alice, their father’s former nurse.

“What I like about Annabel is that she’s insufferable,” says Davis. “She’s a snob, she’s bossy, she thinks she’s in charge of the world and can sort everything out, but there’s a lot going on under the surface which comes out as events unfold.

“The Annabelle you see at the top is not the Annabelle you see as it progresses, and certainly not at the end. It’s been really interesting, because it’s good to play people who are irritating and not very sympathetic.”

Davis describes the play as “typical Ayckbourn”.

Deirdre Davis is Annabelle in Snake in the Grass. Image: Supplied.

“He writes very well for families and people that know each other… people who antagonise each other but still have a connection, a bond,” she says.

“Basically it’s that thing about, you always hurt the ones you love, and nobody irritates you as much as your brother or your mother or your-sister in-law. Nobody knows how to press your buttons as much.

“It’s very funny, with a lot of gallows humour and some farcical aspects, but it takes a very dark turn. No spoilers, but it does leave you thinking, is this a comedy? What’s going on here?”

‘Ridiculousness’ of play helps escapism

Up next for Davis are touring dates to Edinburgh and Aberdeen for the version of A Streetcar Named Desire which debuted at Pitlochry Festival Theatre to great acclaim last year.

Beyond that, she hopes she doesn’t leave it so long until her next appearance on the Dundee Rep stage.

“I hope audiences come away from Snake in the Grass thinking it was really good fun, and that they’ve had a laugh and maybe been a bit thought-provoked by some of the subject matter,” she says.

Andrew Panton, Dundee Rep artistic director, at the Snake in the Grass read-through. Image: Alastair More.

“Hopefully there are a few scares too, or certainly moments where there should be a sharp intake of breath, but it’s ultimately entertainment.

“The world’s a scary place at the moment, so it’s nice to come to a theatre and be taken out of yourself. To watch three middle-aged women arguing about this bizarre situation, then come away having felt you’ve seen those relationships in all their ridiculousness.

“I hope people will still be talking about it in the bar or in the car on the way home.”

Snake in the Grass is at Dundee Rep Theatre from Friday September 13 until Saturday October 5. 

More from Entertainment

Blind prone paddleboarder Dean Dunbar training at Clunie Loch near Blairgowrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Blairgowrie adventurer is first blind 'prone' boarder to qualify for world championships
Deirdre Davis loves living in Highland Perthshire, she says ahead of her run at Dundee Rep. Image: Supplied.
'Humble' Dundee roots inspired Perth-based Victoria Rice to bring theatre to the community
A section of Ticketmaster's purchase policy explaining "Dynamic Pricing" - found on the company's website - is highlighted on a phone, with the Tickemaster website displayed in the background, showing the options for purchasing Oasis tickets in London.
Debate: Should dynamic ticket pricing be made illegal?
14
Deirdre Davis loves living in Highland Perthshire, she says ahead of her run at Dundee Rep. Image: Supplied.
Why 'Andy from Gregory's Girl' left acting behind for the quiet life at Stirling…
Gayle at Brechin Castle's hidden walled garden - and the lily pond during sunny weather. Images: Brechin Castle Centre/ Gayle Ritchie.
I visited Brechin Castle's hidden walled garden - what's my verdict?
Deirdre Davis loves living in Highland Perthshire, she says ahead of her run at Dundee Rep. Image: Supplied.
Inverkeithing musician pays tribute to hometown in heartfelt new single Kingdom
Deirdre Davis loves living in Highland Perthshire, she says ahead of her run at Dundee Rep. Image: Supplied.
Perth politicians’ son delivers 500th performance in ‘shocking’ global smash Trainspotting Live
Deirdre Davis loves living in Highland Perthshire, she says ahead of her run at Dundee Rep. Image: Supplied.
Kyle Falconer on Vegas wedding plans and why he's 'not missing the Ferry' yet
Deirdre Davis loves living in Highland Perthshire, she says ahead of her run at Dundee Rep. Image: Supplied.
TV psychic Sally Morgan reveals her predictions for Dundee ahead of Gardyne show
2
Deirdre Davis loves living in Highland Perthshire, she says ahead of her run at Dundee Rep. Image: Supplied.
Sheena Wellington at 80: A life rooted in song, Dundee and Scottish history

Conversation