Former Perth Leisure Pool employee launches petition to overturn Thimblerow plan

Bobby Brian believes the decision to build the new complex without leisure water lacks ambition.

By Sean O'Neil
Bobby Brian outside Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Bobby Brian outside Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A former Perth Leisure Pool employee has launched a petition to overturn the council’s decision to build a watered down PH2O facility at Thimblerow.

Bobby Brian, who worked as a receptionist at the Glover Street complex for two years, believes the scaled back proposal for the city centre car park is “woefully shortsighted”.

Last week, SNP and Liberal Democrat councillors narrowly voted through the plan that will see a new centre built at Thimblerow without a dedicated leisure pool or ice rink.

A proposal to build a full PH2O facility was defeated by 20 votes to 18.

Launching his petition, Bobby said the council must “reconsider” their decision.

Pool so popular people are turned away

The Courier revealed on Friday that a draft timetable for the Thimblerow facility would reduce children’s leisure swimming with features by more than 30 hours a week.

Bobby, who finished working at the pool in August 2023, said Perth Leisure Pool was often so busy at the weekend they had to refuse entry.

Former pool employee Bobby Brian started the petition. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He told The Courier: “I worked Sundays and there were days when it was extremely busy.

“We would be turning people away around 2-3pm because we couldn’t get them in.

“It wasn’t just people coming from Perth, Perthshire or Kinross – there were people coming from Fife, Dundee and the west coast.”

He said patrons would come from far and wide to use the flumes and other leisure features.

“It’s stuff that a lot of other places don’t have and people would say how lucky Perth was to have a facility like that, said Bobby.

“Folk would always say it was a great facility.”

Build the centre Perth deserves

The idea for PH2O was first mooted over a decade ago with numerous administrations failing to make the project happen.

Bobby wants the current council to build the complex that has been discussed for years, with a dedicated leisure pool, ice rink and other facilities.

Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Live Active Leisure

“I think that’s the centre Perth deserves,” he said.

“The people of Perth have been promised it from about 10 to 12 years ago.

“It (Perth) is the economic centre of Perthshire.

“It provides provision for a large catchment area, we expect something that’s greater than is in some of the towns and villages.

“This means Perth is going to be a one pool city.”

‘This proposal lacks ambition’

The decision to vote through the scaled back version of PH2O has proved extremely controversial.

The Provost, Xander McDade, criticised the lack of ambition shown by the councillors who opted for it.

He said: “The Thimblerow option that has been approved with an eight lane pool will satisfy no one as leisure users battle for access with swimming clubs and swimming lessons.”

It’s a thought echoed by Bobby.

He said: “Unfortunately, this proposal lacks the ambition necessary for Perth’s future, and it risks undermining city centre trade and tourism.

“This isn’t just about replacing a pool and ice rink; it’s about safeguarding and improving the vibrancy and future of our city.”

The decision was made after a number of stark economic warnings from local authority chief executive Thomas Glen.

Council leader Grant Laing said he was voting with his “head over heart” amid the backdrop of budget concerns.

You can sign the petition here.

Conversation