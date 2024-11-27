Tycoons plan new staff village 2 miles from their controversial Taymouth Castle scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Tycoons plan new staff village 2 miles from their controversial Taymouth Castle scheme

Discovery Land Company want to be build the village in an area of woodland.

By Stephen Eighteen
East Lodge, the entrance to the proposed Taymouth Castle operations village.
Image: Scott Hobbs Planning/Perth and Kinross Council

The controversial tycoons behind the Taymouth Castle development have applied to build a new staff village almost two miles away.

Discovery Land Company has unveiled a proposal for a ‘back-of-house operations village’ to service its luxury scheme.

The US-based landowner has been accused of planning “a private resort for the mega-rich” on the Taymouth estate and nearby Glen Lyon.

The firm has given the 19th-century Taymouth Castle, near Kenmore, a £100 million facelift.

It is currently restoring the estate’s golf course and planning to build 140 luxury homes.

Now it has submitted the first of a series of planning applications for permanent estate management accommodation buildings to service the estate.

The proposed operations village would be on the east corner of Newhall Woods – more than 1.5 miles north-east of the castle, north of the A827.

New village would service Taymouth Castle

The operational “hub” would include:

  • Commissary building (1,162 sqm gross floor area)
  • Estate administration offices (1,230 sqm)
  • Laundry and laundry plant (276 sqm)
  • Gym and staff lounge (193 sqm)
  • Workshop (301 sqm)
  • Access management kiosk
  • Washbay
  • Covered refuse area
  • Staff parking
  • Other on-site infrastructure and utilities

Separate planning applications are being prepared for an additional car park and proposed greenhouse (400 sqm).

The location of the proposed new village. Image: Ordnance Survey

The new village was revealed in an application for an upgraded link road.

If allowed, this would connect East Lodge to the Taymouth Castle development.

A supporting statement said: “The operations village will provide employment space for operations staff for the castle, development team, HR, finance and facilities Management staff.

“The commissary building will be used for food storage, food preparation and
equipment storage purposes.

“The estate administration offices will provide employment space for the operations, development, management support and facilities management staff.

“Provision will also be made for a staff lounge and gym.

“A new workshop will be constructed for repairs and maintenance purposes and will
be managed by the facilities management team.

“The site layout provides for car parking, cycle storage, EV charging points, refuse area, wash bay, laundry services and associated infrastructure.”

Taymouth Castle exterior
Taymouth Castle.

There would be around 100 workers across the site every day, with operational hours spanning from 5am to midnight.

Up to 10 large-goods vehicles would make deliveries to the site each day.

Idea comes as Protect Loch Tay ends campaign to stop development

The supporting statement continued: “Approximately 35 construction development, HR, Finance, IT and consultant staff members are already employed onsite and currently access the estate through the new West Gate access.

“The intention is to re-locate those teams to the operations village at Newhall.”

The latest proposal comes as the protest group set up to oppose the Taymouth Castle scheme says it is ending its campaign.

Protect Loch Tay announced it was calling a halt to its work in a post to its 4,200 Facebook followers.

The group’s online petition has amassed more than 160,000 signatures since its launch last July.

Perth and Kinross Council will determine the link road planning application as further proposals are awaited.

