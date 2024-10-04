Perth building branded ‘unappealing and ugly’ after Visit Scotland departs city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth building branded ‘unappealing and ugly’ after Visit Scotland departs city

The tourist board moved out of Perth at the beginning of the week.

By Kieran Webster
The closed former iCentre on Perth High Street.
The closed Visit Scotland iCentre on Perth High Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomsosn

An empty council-owned building has been branded ‘ugly’ and ‘unappealing’ after Visit Scotland moved out.

The tourist board left its Perth High Street hub on Monday, leaving the windows smeared with paint.

The premises have been earmarked for £500,000 of funding to turn the site into a showcase for Perthshire food and drink.

The former Perth iCentre.
The Perth iCentre before it closed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

However, this is dependent on £5m of levelling up funding from the UK Government, and meantime the shop is empty.

‘It’s unappealing’

Perth local Michael Stefani, 72, told The Courier: “It isn’t appealing and it looks rather ugly.

“There’s no indication as to what’s happened – you’d think they would put a sign up saying what’s happened.

“To leave a shop empty like that with no information isn’t friendly looking.

The closed Visit Scotland iCentre.
The closed iCentre. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

“I live locally and I’ve always used them and seen other people use them too – the staff were always friendly.

“It’s important to have them as there are a lot of tourists here.”

Another passer-by added: “You often see buildings just left like that, but I don’t think there’s much more they can, I’m just used to it.

“If it was up to me I’d have all the buildings restored to their original colours and have the street looking fresher.”

St Andrews iCentre to close in January 2025

Visit Scotland announced it was closing all of its iCentres in Tayside, Fife and Stirling last year.

The Stirling branch shut in September, with Aberfoyle to follow in November and St Andrews in January.

The tourist body says the closures come in response to changes in the way people plan trips – and a 42% decline in footfall since 2019.

Perthshire-based MSP and Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Business, Economic Growth and Tourism, Murdro Fraser, said: “The closure of both Visit Scotland’s Perth and Pitlochry information centres is very sad and very concerning.

“This decision is largely a result of the SNP cutting the budget for Visit Scotland.

“I realise many visitors and tourists book trips and accommodation online these days, but I feel there is a place for information centres, especially in rural areas.”

Perth & Kinross Council has been contacted for comment.

More from Perth & Kinross

Andrew McPherson
Tourist killed 'bucket list' Harley Davidson rider in A9 tragedy
Emergency services on South Street in Perth after a disturbance outside a Tesco
Councillor claims Perth drinkers and drug-users turning visitors away from city centre
Caleb Ferguson
Cameron Rae murder trial: Closing speeches and jury retires to consider verdict
CR0049978 First Minister John Swinney in Perth
John Swinney has no idea whether his dad votes SNP or backs independence
Perth and Kinross Council HQ exterior
Perth and Kinross Council staff taking 12 sick days a year
Piers Morgan and Angie Morris from Burrelton.
Perthshire woman lovestruck after meeting celebrity crush Piers Morgan in Fife
2
Mountain Warehouse, Perth High Street
Boom time for Mountain Warehouse as chain seeks bigger premises in Perth
The partly finished Stewart Milne Homes site in Auchterarder. Image: Morag Lindsay/DC Thomson
Fife housebuilder acquires unfinished Stewart Milne site in Perthshire
Dunolly House with three storey turret in grounds at Aberfeldy
Aberfeldy holiday flats plan for Queen Victoria piper's mansion
Debbie Ross
Nightmare neighbour drove at rival after Perthshire chicken poo dispute

Conversation