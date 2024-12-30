Tayside Hogmanay weather ‘could be repeat’ of downpour that forced Perth residents to flee homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Tayside Hogmanay weather ‘could be repeat’ of downpour that forced Perth residents to flee homes

The Met Office has issued a 48-hour warning for heavy rain across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire.

By Ben MacDonald
Flooding in Perth on October 8 2023.
Flooding in Perth on October 8 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Residents have been warned to expect weather similar to the deluge that hit Perth in October 2023.

This began at midnight on Monday and ends at 11.59pm on Hogmanay.

Flood alerts have also been issued as persistent and heavy rain continues across the country.

And Sepa has now warned the downpour may echo the weather of October 7-8 2023, when flooding forced Perth residents to flee their properties.

It comes as Perth and Kinross Council announced its floodgates will be shut as a precaution.

Network Rail shut the Highland Main Line due to flooding near Kingussie. Image: Network Rail

Sepa duty flood manager Cordelia Menmuir said: “Extremely high water levels are expected in Tayside.

“This may result in disruptions to transport and to communities.

“We could see similar levels to those experienced in October 2023, when places like Aviemore and Perth were severely affected.

“We’re likely to see extensive river and surface water flooding impacts across these areas.

“We’re already seeing impacts on the road and rail network, and further rain will only exacerbate this.

“We urge people living, working and visiting in the affected areas to consider any steps you need to take now to be prepared for flooding impacts.

“Consider whether your journey is necessary.”

Perth floodgates to be closed

Dozens of properties in Perth’s North Inch were deluged in October last year.

This month, Perth and Kinross Council admitted it was wrong to leave the North Inch floodgates open during the extreme rainfall.

The council also admitted there were too few trained staff on duty to close all the gates in Perth’s £25 million flood defences.

Flooding in Craigie in  October 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perth and Kinross Council statement on Monday afternoon said: “The flood gate at Shore Road, Perth, will be closed at 6pm this evening as a precaution.

“The gate will be staffed overnight to provide emergency access to vehicles.

“The Tay Street Promontory flood barrier will be put in place tomorrow (December 31), as a precaution.

“Most other flood gates in Perth have already been closed today (Monday 30 December) based on the latest information received from Sepa, in line with the Perth Flood Scheme Operational Procedure.

“Sepa has issued five flood warnings for Perth and Kinross.

“All of these warnings say flooding is likely on low-lying agricultural ground.”

Scottish Government’s Hogmanay review

A Scottish Government meeting was due to take place on Monday evening to review preparations for the rain on Hogmanay.

Justice and home affairs secretary, Angela Constance, said: “There is expected to be a significant amount of rainfall in the next 24 hours after a period of wet weather, raising the risks of travel disruption and flooding.

“New year travellers are advised to plan ahead during this normally busy period and follow Police Scotland and Traffic Scotland advice on the roads.

“If you are planning to travel by rail, air or ferry, please check with your operator for the latest service information.

“For information on what to do and stay updated with live flooding updates visit the Sepa website.”

Perth’s flood defences belatedly going up last October. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Met Office warning says rainfall totals of 50mm to 70mm are possible. Some places may see 100mm to 140mm of rain.

Sepa says flooding is “expected” in areas surrounding the Upper Tay.

This includes low-lying areas of Aberfeldy Golf Course, Aberfeldy Caravan Park and agricultural land.

All trains between Perth and Inverness were cancelled on Monday due to high water levels near the railway line in the Kingussie area.

Disruption may continue into the new year, with an 18-hour yellow warning for snow beginning on January 1.

Conversation