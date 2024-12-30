Chairs thrown during ‘rammy’ outside Dundee pub as police remove plank of wood from scene

Police were called to Dundee city centre after a “rammy” involving a group of youths.

Chairs were reportedly thrown during an incident outside The Counting House pub, across from The McManus gallery, on Monday afternoon.

Shocked locals said the clash erupted at around 3pm, between Reform Street and Albert Square following a chase near the High School of Dundee.

A police officer was seen holding a plank of wood as two youths were spoken to following the melee.

One man told The Courier those involved were aged between 10 and 16.

He said: “We heard shouting at around 3.10pm and two guys came running past Dundee High School.

“One lad was swinging a plank of wood and chairs were thrown outside the pub at the beer garden during the rammy.

Onlooker stunned

“There was a chase around the perimeter of The McManus involving maybe five or six kids before the police arrived on scene.

“One officer had a plank of wood in his hand and two youths were being spoken to in the aftermath.

“I was shocked to see this unfolding given the time of day.”

Police Scotland confirmed inquiries are ongoing into the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 3.20pm on Monday, 30 December, officers received a report of a disturbance at Meadowside, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”