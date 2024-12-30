Chairs thrown during ‘rammy’ outside Dundee pub as police remove plank of wood from scene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chairs thrown during ‘rammy’ outside Dundee pub as police remove plank of wood from scene

Onlookers were left stunned by the city centre melee.

By James Simpson
Police were called to the scene on Monday afternoon.. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police were called to Dundee city centre after a “rammy” involving a group of youths.

Chairs were reportedly thrown during an incident outside The Counting House pub, across from The McManus gallery, on Monday afternoon.

Shocked locals said the clash erupted at around 3pm, between Reform Street and Albert Square following a chase near the High School of Dundee.

A police officer was seen holding a plank of wood as two youths were spoken to following the melee.

 

Police at the junction of Reform Street and Albert Square. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
An officer holding a plank of wood following the incident. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One man told The Courier those involved were aged between 10 and 16.

He said: “We heard shouting at around 3.10pm and two guys came running past Dundee High School.

“One lad was swinging a plank of wood and chairs were thrown outside the pub at the beer garden during the rammy.

Onlooker stunned

“There was a chase around the perimeter of The McManus involving maybe five or six kids before the police arrived on scene.

“One officer had a plank of wood in his hand and two youths were being spoken to in the aftermath.

“I was shocked to see this unfolding given the time of day.”

Police Scotland confirmed inquiries are ongoing into the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 3.20pm on Monday, 30 December,  officers received a report of a disturbance at Meadowside, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Conversation