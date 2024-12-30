Council reveals Perth floodgates strategy ahead of Hogmanay downpour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Council reveals Perth floodgates strategy ahead of Hogmanay downpour

Sepa and the Met Office have warned of severe weather and possible flooding.

By Neil Henderson
Perth and Kinross Council to close floodgates on the River Tay.
Perth and Kinross Council to close floodgates on the River Tay: Image: Stuart Cowper

Perth and Kinross Council has revealed it has closed several floodgates in response to weather warnings.

Residents across Tayside have been warned by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) there could be a deluge similar to the one that hit the Fair City in October 2023 and forced locals to flee their properties.

The heavy rain warnings end at 11.59pm on Hogmanay (Tuesday).

After several requests for comment from The Courier, Perth and Kinross Council revealed its floodgates strategy on Monday night on social media.

Council precautions

The authority posted: “The flood gate at Shore Road, Perth, will be closed at 6pm this evening as a precaution.

“The gate will be staffed overnight to provide emergency access to vehicles.

“The Tay Street Promontory flood barrier will be put in place tomorrow (December 31), as a precaution.

“Most other flood gates in Perth have already been closed today (Monday 30 December) based on the latest information received from Sepa, in line with the Perth Flood Scheme Operational Procedure.

“Sepa has issued five flood warnings for Perth and Kinross.

“All of these warnings say flooding is likely on low-lying agricultural ground.”

Sepa has issued five flood warnings for Perth and Kinross:

  • Upper Tay
  • Innerpeffray to Bridge of Earn
  • Pitlochry to Ballinluig
  • Logierait to Jubilee Bridge
  • Glen Lyon

The Met Office warning says rainfall totals of 50mm to 70mm are possible and significant disruption is likely.

Some places may see 100mm to 140mm of rain.

Earlier this month Perth and Kinross Council admitted it was wrong to leave the North Inch floodgates open during torrential rain last October.

Flooding in the North Inch area of Perth in 2023. Image: Supplied
Flooding at the North Inch in Perth.
The floodgates at the North Inch were not closed in time to prevent flooding. Image: Supplied

The blunder was acknowledged several times in a long-awaited report on the floodgates fiasco.

Residents were forced to flee their homes, and properties beside the North Inch suffered millions of pounds worth of damage as the River Tay burst its banks.

An amber weather warning had been issued for the weekend of October 6-8 2023.

But the council later admitted there were too few trained staff on duty to close all of the gates in Perth’s £25 million flood defences.

More from Perth & Kinross

John McNeil at Perth Railway Station. Image: Police Scotland
CCTV images released in search for man last seen near Perth Railway Station
Flooding in Perth on October 8 2023.
Tayside Hogmanay weather 'could be repeat' of downpour that forced Perth residents to flee…
Network Rail has shut the Highland Main Line due to flooding near Kingussie.
Flooding risk remains as Highland Main Line reopens
Flooding at Aberfeldy Caravan Park in October 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Flood warning for Perthshire golf course and caravan park as River Tay set to…
The new Perth leisure centre is earmarked for Thimblerow Car Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Perthshire Planning Ahead 2025: Perth leisure centre saga and Taymouth tycoons' luxury homes
Lee Sexton appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth care firm's IT boss caught doing 125mph on A90
John McNeil who has been missing from Perth since December 27. Image: Police Scotland
Concerns grow for man, 52, missing from Perth for two days
Police at the scene on Marshall Place, Perth
'Significant' damage after 'lorry crashes into wall' in Perth city centre
3
A yellow warning for snow has been issued. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Heavy snow forecast for Tayside, Fife and Stirling on New Year's Day
The blaze was just north of Stanley, Perthshire.
Teen reported after 'disturbance' and ‘wilful’ fire at farm building in Perthshire village

Conversation