Flood warning for Perthshire golf course and caravan park as River Tay set to rise

A flood warning has been issued in Perthshire as the River Tay is set to rise due to heavy rainfall.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) says flooding is “expected” in areas surrounding the Upper Tay.

This includes low-lying areas of Aberfeldy Golf Course, Aberfeldy Caravan Park and agricultural land.

The warning was put in place from 9.45pm on Sunday and will remain in force until further notice.

Flooding ‘expected’ near golf course and caravan park

The warning says: “Due to heavy rainfall, the River Tay is expected to rise into the early morning through Flood Warning thresholds.

“There is a risk of flooding to low-lying agricultural land and flooding to low-lying areas of Aberfeldy Golf Course and Aberfeldy Caravan Park

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

Aberfeldy Caravan Park was hit by severe flooding in October 2023 with water ruining several vehicles.

A map by Sepa shows flooding is expected along the River Tay from Kenmore, through Aberfeldy and towards Balnaguard.

A flood alert has also been issued for the wider Tayside region.

It says: “Widespread heavy rain is expected across the region later on Sunday and into Monday.

“This is expected to lead to some disruption due to flooding especially with rivers responding during Monday with the likes of the Rivers Tay and Earn being high.

“Specific community flood warnings will follow as needed.”

The Met Office has issued a 48-hour warning for rain and snow across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire which started at midnight on Monday.

The forecaster says heavy rain and snow “may bring significant disruption in the build-up to New Year.”

“Heavy and persistent snow” is also expected to cause disruption on New Year’s Day.