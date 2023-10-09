Holidaymaker ‘heartbroken’ after flooding destroys caravan in Aberfeldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Holidaymaker ‘heartbroken’ after flooding destroys caravan in Aberfeldy

A holidaymaker has been left 'heartbroken' after her caravan was destroyed by floodwater.

By Ellidh Aitken & Kieran Webster
Caravan owners were left "helpless" after Aberfeldy Caravan Park flooded on Saturday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Charmaine McColl, 54, was on holiday in Benidorm when she received news that, despite efforts, her caravan had been ruined by floods at Aberfeldy Caravan Park on Saturday.

It was the first year that Charmaine and her husband, George had left their vehicle at the park. She says the flooding will have cost the pair thousands of pounds.

The civil servant from Sauchie, near Alloa in Clackmannanshire, visited the van just last week before heading to Spain and she says everything they left there, including an expensive awning, has been “ruined”.

Floods took hold at the park ‘within an hour’, according to caravan owners. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Caravan owners ‘devastated, annoyed and frustrated’

Charmaine told The Courier: “We are in Benidorm but we knew something was happening.

“We just got a note from a friend saying they tried but the caravan was left in the water.

“I am devastated, annoyed, frustrated.

“Our van was quite old anyway but a lot of people lost thousands.

“I don’t think enough time was given when warning; more could have been done to alert us.

“Everybody was trying to get everything out however they could.

“The van is sitting in four or five feet of water, it will be a write-off.”

A number of caravans were washed away by floods at Aberfeldy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Caravan owners felt ‘helpless’ as park flooded

Another couple affected were Shirley Baird and her husband Richard, from Grangemouth, who arrived at Aberfeldy Caravan Park on Friday night.

Shirley said the site flooded “within an hour” on Saturday as she and others rushed to save what they could.

Caravan owners say they felt “helpless” when the park flooded. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

She said: “Me and one of the other chaps went up about 8.30am and the river was high but nobody gave any inclination that anything was untoward.

“At the back of nine one of the other residents said water had started to come in.

“We started to take the awning down and within an hour the place was flooded.

“People were cutting awnings off just to get caravans of the site.

“A company called Breadalbane Storage told us not to worry about payment and to leave our caravans at their storage yard.

“A couple, Betty and Davie Campbell, told us to come to their home and they gave us showers.

“We felt helpless.”

Storage firm helped with evacuation

Oliver Romain, owner of local storage firm, Breadalbane Storage, helped out in the efforts to save some caravans at the flooded Aberfeldy Caravan Park.

He said he received five caravans before the flooding cut him off from Aberfeldy and offered free temporary storage.

Caravan owners have lost “thousands” after being unable to save their property. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

He told The Courier: “A number of local businesses and residents, including caravan park residents, helped with the evacuation.

“Folk did their utmost to help, however, the river rose so quickly that it was not possible to save all the vans.

“It’s tragic that so many caravans and their contents have been lost.”

Tummel Valley Holiday Park closed

Tummel Valley Holiday Park has been closed after also facing flooding over the weekend.

A spokesperson confirmed that all guests left on Sunday and have been provided with a “gesture of goodwill” for cutting their holiday short.

They said: “The park is temporarily closed due to the adverse weather conditions over the weekend. The safety of our guests is our top priority – we are in regular contact with Sepa and will reopen when it is safe to do so.”

Conversation