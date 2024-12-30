3 St Johnstone talking points: It’s now or never for Perth club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone FC

3 St Johnstone talking points: It’s now or never for Perth club

Saints have a McDiarmid Park double-header coming up.

Simo Valakari on the touchline at Celtic Park
Simo Valakari on the touchline at Celtic Park. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone will go into the new year bottom of the Premiership.

And they will still be there after the first game of it.

Their 4-0 defeat to Celtic means that even a victory over Hibs on Thursday won’t be enough to take them above Hearts, who are three points better off than the Perth side with a far better goal difference.

Simo Valakari and his squad have a huge task on their hands to make 2025 a year that is remembered for a valiant escape from the drop rather than a year when a long, proud spell in the top tier of Scottish football comes to an end.

Courier Sport picks out three talking points from the Parkhead loss as thoughts turn to two crucial McDiarmid Park fixtures.

The formation and the performance

It was the first time Valakari has started with a back three and the change of system was hard to argue against.

As bleak as it may sound, making sure this wasn’t a truly ugly result, with all the psychological damage that brings, was the base goal.

Sights may have been raised had the score still been 0-0 or even 1-0 down with 15 minutes to go, but that didn’t prove to be the case.

“I thought from minute one to the 94th minute we were outstanding in the game,” said Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic's Daizen Maeda scores Celtic's fourth goal against St Johnstone.
Celtic’s Daizen Maeda (second right) scores Celtic’s fourth goal. Image: PA.

If Celtic are at their best against St Johnstone then you can discount all possibility of a shock.

Even in those circumstances, though, Saints would be disappointed that they didn’t find a way to pass their way up the pitch on a few more occasions and force Kasper Schmeichel into making a save.

It would be a shock if Valakari sticks with the formation for the clash against Hibs – he and his team need a far more ambitious mindset. With the best will in the world, you rarely get that with three centre-backs on the pitch.

Fran Franczak

Valakari has shown himself to be a manager who isn’t reluctant to make a substitution (the ironic exception being the late defeat to St Mirren in which the team could probably have done with a couple).

So, it is puzzling that it took until the last game of the calendar year for Fran Franczak to play a part in a St Johnstone game under the Finn’s leadership.

Franczak’s absence hasn’t been the biggest story of Saints’ season so far but it is a curious little sub-plot.

Injuries were a factor for a while, however the youngster has been fit for a while.

Valakari views Franczak as a central midfielder but he got his starting chance on Sunday afternoon in the right wing-back role where he played most of his football under Craig Levein.

That he was one of Saints’ best players in the most daunting fixture of them all speaks to his quality and character.

That he lasted the full game without wilting speaks to his core fitness.

Fran Franczak battles for possession against Celtic.
Fran Franczak battles for possession against Celtic. Image: SNS.

I’ve thought for a while that this team could do with Franczak’s energy and dynamism in bursts, maybe not from the start as a midfielder, but certainly when legs are getting weary later in games.

Valakari took the Polish youth international to the Saints fans to make sure he soaked up the applause he was rightly receiving after the full-time whistle, then talked-up his performance and importance to the long-term future of the club.

Franczak isn’t going to become a regular starter in his favoured position just yet, and he may still be sent out on loan towards the end of the January transfer window.

But we will surely see more of him in St Johnstone colours over the next few weeks.

Now or never

The pessimists (even the realists) among the fan base are drowning out the eternal optimists.

The form collapse of their own team has come at a time every other bottom six side has gained ground and the one most likely to be caught, Ross County, has opened up a five-point gap, thrashing Dundee and then scoring two injury-time goals against Hearts.

The St Johnstone fans at Celtic Park.
The St Johnstone fans at Celtic Park. Image: SNS.

And we don’t even know yet whether Valakari will get the backing he needs to start righting the wrongs of a shambolic summer transfer window.

It’s a bleak outlook.

It’s also now or never time in terms of breaking this potentially season-defining form slump and, just as importantly, snapping supporters out of an acceptance that their club’s fate is sealed.

One win out of the next two home games, against Hibs and Dundee, is the absolute minimum required.

Anything less and Valakari’s admirable positivity will likely fall on deaf ears.

Conversation