Simo Valakari: St Johnstone have no time to wait for January signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari: St Johnstone have no time to wait for January signings

The Perth club need reinforcements as soon as possible.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari on the touchline before St Johnstone played Hearts.
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari admitted that time is not the Perth club’s friend in the January transfer window.

And there is an urgency to ensuring some of their recruitment business is completed at the start of the month rather than the end.

“We’ve got a lot of games in January,” said Valakari, whose team lost their third game in a row on Boxing Day.

“We all know this window isn’t easy, especially this year when there isn’t a break.

“I really hope that in the close future we can get players in.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, speaks during his press conference before a game against Dundee United.
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari, is keeping his messaging simple. Image: SNS.

“We need to get players as early as possible because of the position we are in.

“I’m confident that we will get results with the players we already have but we can’t wait until the very end of the window to do our business.

“If we were eighth or seventh we would still be looking to strengthen but when you’re higher in the table it gives you a bit of breathing space.

“We don’t have that.

“We have put ourselves in this situation and we need to get ourselves out of it.”

Squad not balanced

Increasing the number of square pegs for square holes is a new year priority.

“Sometimes I feel sorry for certain players because I’m asking them to do things they’re not comfortable with,” said Valakari.

“We have good players but the squad is unbalanced.

“We have a lot of players for some positions and not many for others.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari looks dejected after his team lost to Dundee United.
JIM SPENCE: January transfers will make or break St Johnstone's season
A dejected Drey Wright after St Johnstone lost to Dundee United.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Vicious circles for Perth club on the pitch and…
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari in the dugout before the game against Dundee United.
Simo Valakari admits St Johnstone players felt sorry for themselves in loss to Dundee…
Drey Wright on the pitch at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone press conference.
Drey Wright: St Johnstone need a 90-minute display to beat Dundee United
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, speaks during his press conference before a game against Dundee United.
Simo Valakari: I was too impatient with development of my St Johnstone team
St Johnstone captain Nicky Clark before the game against Aberdeen.
St Johnstone get Nicky Clark injury boost for Dundee United game
Muirton Park's main stand from the outside.
Muirton Park: 10 facts about St Johnstone's move 100 years ago
Graham Carey walking off the pitch after St Johnstone's defeat to Hearts.
Graham Carey: St Johnstone need to find a way of winning ugly
A dejected Adama Sidibeh after the Hearts defeat.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Simo Valakari MUST be backed in January and -…
Simo Valakari gives instructions from the touchline at Tynecastle.
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone need 'reset' after defeat to Hearts takes them bottom

Conversation