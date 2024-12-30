Flooding cancels all train services on Perth railway line

Rail passengers in Perth and rural Perthshire are facing disruption due to flooding on the Highland Main Line.

All trains between Perth and Inverness have been cancelled due to the high water levels of streams further north near Kingussie.

Network Rail announced earlier that it was shutting the line due to the river levels of the Gynack Burn, with another stream in the area also rising above “safe levels”.

The closure also means that no trains will call at Dunkeld & Birnam, Pitlochry and Blair Atholl.

Trains from Inverness to Edinburgh and Glasgow will commence from Perth, while northbound services to Inverness will terminate at Perth.

A ScotRail update said: “Intermediate stations between Perth and Inverness will be serviced by alternative road transport.”

It comes after a yellow weather warning was issued for heavy rain in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The warning says travel disruption is expected throughout Monday and Tuesday.

Sepa says flooding from the Tay is “expected” at Aberfeldy Golf Course and caravan park.

An additional Met Office warning has been put in place for “heavy and persistent” snow on New Year’s Day.

A Network Rail post on X added: “Our control room team is monitoring river levels across Scotland closely as we begin to see extreme rain levels start to fall.”