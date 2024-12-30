Flooding cancels all train services on Perth railway line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flooding cancels all train services on Perth railway line

Network Rail says a period of "extreme rain" has begun.

By Finn Nixon
Network Rail has shut the Highland Main Line due to flooding near Kingussie.
Network Rail has shut the Highland Main Line due to flooding near Kingussie. Image: Network Rail

Rail passengers in Perth and rural Perthshire are facing disruption due to flooding on the Highland Main Line.

All trains between Perth and Inverness have been cancelled due to the high water levels of streams further north near Kingussie.

Network Rail announced earlier that it was shutting the line due to the river levels of the Gynack Burn, with another stream in the area also rising above “safe levels”.

The closure also means that no trains will call at Dunkeld & Birnam, Pitlochry and Blair Atholl.

Northbound passengers at Perth Railway Station face cancellations. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Trains from Inverness to Edinburgh and Glasgow will commence from Perth, while northbound services to Inverness will terminate at Perth.

A ScotRail update said: “Intermediate stations between Perth and Inverness will be serviced by alternative road transport.”

It comes after a yellow weather warning was issued for heavy rain in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The warning says travel disruption is expected throughout Monday and Tuesday.

Sepa says flooding from the Tay is “expected” at Aberfeldy Golf Course and caravan park.

An additional Met Office warning has been put in place for “heavy and persistent” snow on New Year’s Day.

A Network Rail post on X added: “Our control room team is monitoring river levels across Scotland closely as we begin to see extreme rain levels start to fall.”

Flooding at Aberfeldy Caravan Park in October 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The new Perth leisure centre is earmarked for Thimblerow Car Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Lee Sexton appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
John McNeil who has been missing from Perth since December 27. Image: Police Scotland
Police at the scene on Marshall Place, Perth
A yellow warning for snow has been issued. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The blaze was just north of Stanley, Perthshire.
Duncan McGregor has been traced.
Scott Borthwick appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Ewan McGregor with his brother Colin at the Crieff Highland Gathering.
