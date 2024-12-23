Dundee new boy Cesar Garza: I beat Messi, now I want to beat Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee new boy Cesar Garza: I beat Messi, now I want to beat Dundee United

The Mexico U/20 international becomes the first Monterrey player to join the Dark Blues.

Cesar Garza
Cesar Garza arrived at Dundee's training ground on Monday after sealing a loan deal from Monterrey. Image: David Young
By George Cran

Dundee’s latest capture Cesar Garza has already taken on and beaten footballing royalty in his short career.

Now he wants to face the best that Scottish football has to offer after joining the Dark Blues on a year-long loan deal.

In doing so, Garza becomes the third Mexican to arrive at Dens Park under Tony Docherty’s stewardship.

The 19-year-old is lodging with former Monterrey defender Antonio Portales while he settles in the city after moving out of the family home in Mexico.

“It was always my dream, like every little kid in Mexico, to come play in Europe,” Garza told Courier Sport.

Monterrey midfielder Cesar Garza takes on River Plate in a pre-season friendly. Image: Javier Vicencio/Shutterstock
Cesar Garza (right) takes on River Plate for Monterrey in a pre-season friendly. Image: Javier Vicencio/Shutterstock

“Dundee went for me and I really liked the club. I talked to Antonio and I liked everything, so I decided to take the new challenge in my life.

“I knew Antonio was here and I knew Dundee had talks with Monterrey and then I started investigating a little bit.

“It’s a great club and I’m so excited to be here.

“It’s a big step to come away before Christmas but I really want to get fit again because we were on vacation in Mexico.

“I want to get fit and play as soon as possible.”

Messi & Co.

Garza is a rookie in senior football, making just 12 appearances for Monterrey so far but has won the CONCACAF U/20 Championships – the North American equivalent of the Euros.

And has twice appeared in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the second of which saw him come up against his idol.

Not only was Lionel Messi leading the line for the opposition but also on the pitch for Inter Miami were Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba.

More importantly it was Monterrey who came out on top, winning 3-1 to move into the semi-finals, with Garza an 85th-minute sub.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi takes on Monterrey in last season's CONCACAF Champions Cup. Image: Ismael Rosas/Shutterstock
Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi takes on Monterrey in last season’s CONCACAF Champions Cup. Image: Ismael Rosas/Shutterstock

“Yes, that was a really exciting game,” he recalled.

“Messi is my idol, I’ve been a Barcelona fan since I was a little kid, so it was great to be next to him and Busquets and Jordi Alba.

“Messi and Busquets were still playing but Jordi Alba got sent off five minutes before I went on.

“With Messi, I did one play and he tried to defend me and I advanced so I was pleased with that!

“I have a photo and a video of it I look at all the time.

“I have a picture with Messi and I tried to get Busquets shirt but he denied, he had said to another player.”

What type of player is he?

Cesar Garza, Tony Docherty and Antonio Portales
Dundee boss Tony Docherty (centre) with his two Mexican players Cesar Garza and Antonio Portales. Image: David Young

The 19-year-old met his new team-mates on Monday and was put through his paces by the club’s coaching staff.

There will be no language issues with Garza fluent in English. Though what he makes of Dundonian remains to be seen.

And he revealed a chat with manager Tony Docherty convinced him to swap a Mexican Christmas for a Scottish one.

“I’m a very aggressive player and box-to-box, so the manager really showed me what I will do and that’s what convinced me coming here,” Garza added.

“He knew about my game and that it could really transfer here, so that’s what got me excited about this club.”

Derby debut?

Dundee's Cesar Garza
Cesar Garza was put through his paces at Dundee’s training ground after arriving on Monday. Image: David Young

He isn’t, though, officially a Dundee player until the transfer window opens on January 1.

The first match he can play in is Dundee United at Dens Park on January 2.

Quite a welcome to Scottish football, should the Mexican be involved.

“I can’t play until January but I hope I can play the first game of January,” Garza said.

“The derby against United will be a great game to start.

“I know about the two stadiums being very close and I know they hate each other, so we must win every game against them!”

Garza will be in the stands when Dundee are next in action at home to Ross County on Boxing Day.

Conversation