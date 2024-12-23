Dundee new boy Cesar Garza: I beat Messi, now I want to beat Dundee United

Dundee’s latest capture Cesar Garza has already taken on and beaten footballing royalty in his short career.

Now he wants to face the best that Scottish football has to offer after joining the Dark Blues on a year-long loan deal.

In doing so, Garza becomes the third Mexican to arrive at Dens Park under Tony Docherty’s stewardship.

The 19-year-old is lodging with former Monterrey defender Antonio Portales while he settles in the city after moving out of the family home in Mexico.

“It was always my dream, like every little kid in Mexico, to come play in Europe,” Garza told Courier Sport.

“Dundee went for me and I really liked the club. I talked to Antonio and I liked everything, so I decided to take the new challenge in my life.

“I knew Antonio was here and I knew Dundee had talks with Monterrey and then I started investigating a little bit.

“It’s a great club and I’m so excited to be here.

“It’s a big step to come away before Christmas but I really want to get fit again because we were on vacation in Mexico.

“I want to get fit and play as soon as possible.”

Messi & Co.

Garza is a rookie in senior football, making just 12 appearances for Monterrey so far but has won the CONCACAF U/20 Championships – the North American equivalent of the Euros.

And has twice appeared in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the second of which saw him come up against his idol.

Not only was Lionel Messi leading the line for the opposition but also on the pitch for Inter Miami were Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba.

More importantly it was Monterrey who came out on top, winning 3-1 to move into the semi-finals, with Garza an 85th-minute sub.

“Yes, that was a really exciting game,” he recalled.

“Messi is my idol, I’ve been a Barcelona fan since I was a little kid, so it was great to be next to him and Busquets and Jordi Alba.

“Messi and Busquets were still playing but Jordi Alba got sent off five minutes before I went on.

“With Messi, I did one play and he tried to defend me and I advanced so I was pleased with that!

“I have a photo and a video of it I look at all the time.

“I have a picture with Messi and I tried to get Busquets shirt but he denied, he had said to another player.”

What type of player is he?

The 19-year-old met his new team-mates on Monday and was put through his paces by the club’s coaching staff.

There will be no language issues with Garza fluent in English. Though what he makes of Dundonian remains to be seen.

And he revealed a chat with manager Tony Docherty convinced him to swap a Mexican Christmas for a Scottish one.

“I’m a very aggressive player and box-to-box, so the manager really showed me what I will do and that’s what convinced me coming here,” Garza added.

“He knew about my game and that it could really transfer here, so that’s what got me excited about this club.”

Derby debut?

He isn’t, though, officially a Dundee player until the transfer window opens on January 1.

The first match he can play in is Dundee United at Dens Park on January 2.

Quite a welcome to Scottish football, should the Mexican be involved.

“I can’t play until January but I hope I can play the first game of January,” Garza said.

“The derby against United will be a great game to start.

“I know about the two stadiums being very close and I know they hate each other, so we must win every game against them!”

Garza will be in the stands when Dundee are next in action at home to Ross County on Boxing Day.