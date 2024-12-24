How do Camperdown zoo animals and staff spend Christmas?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How do Camperdown zoo animals and staff spend Christmas?

The Dundee wildlife centre is home to more than 300 residents - from sleepy bears to a diabetic anteater.

A ring-tailed lemur studies the Christmas presents at Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A ring-tailed lemur studies the Christmas presents at Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Finn Nixon

While most of us are spending time with loved ones over Christmas, the staff at Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee will be enjoying the company of a different kind of family.

The zoo is home to about 300 animals from more than 50 different species – from sleepy bears to a diabetic anteater.

And although the park will be shut to visitors on Christmas Day, the work will not stop behind the scenes – with staff at the centre working away as normal to look after its many and varied residents.

As The Courier paid a pre-Christmas visit to the centre, we caught up with Phil McCarlie-Davis – one of the park’s seven keepers – to find out what Christmas looks like at Camperdown.

He says it will be “business as usual” at the zoo with a handful of keepers tasked with keeping the animals well-fed and watered throughout the festive period, including Christmas Day.

The ring-tailed lemurs enjoying some early Christmas presents. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The lemurs being hand-fed. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The lemurs received some tasty treats for Christmas. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
An ocelot inspects his early Christmas present. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
This ocelot wondered why his dinner had come in wrapping paper. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Among those able to enjoy some festive treats are the ring-tailed lemurs, who tucked into some food gifts as The Courier watched on.

However, the park’s most famous residents – the three European brown bears – will have a much more low-key Christmas than most of the other residents.

Phil said: “The bears are in torpor at the moment, which means they will get up every now and then, before going back to bed again.

“We maintain 24/7 care for all the animals on Christmas Day and not all of the animals are on show.

Turkey off the menu at Christmas for Camperdown zoo animals

“For example, we are overwintering the blue-throated macaws at the moment.

“The macaws might get some bananas and the parrots like opening some boxes.

“But the animals won’t get anything beyond their specific diet.”

Turkey is not on the menu, then.

Two zoo residents who definitely won’t be tucking into a box of Quality Street are the park’s giant anteaters, Lucifer and Nala.

Nala was one of the first giant anteaters in the world to be diagnosed with diabetes and her glucose levels will be monitored closely over the Christmas period.

Two of the keepers and the wildlife centre manager have an app on their phones that tells them when they are getting low.

Phil McCarlie-Davis is one of seven keepers at Camperdown zoo. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Lucifer the giant anteater enjoying some festive treats. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Nala the female giant anteater.
Nala the giant anteater will be closely monitored over the festive period. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Conservation efforts at the zoo will also continue and Camperdown works closely with the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (BIAZA) conservation network.

Phil added: “A lot of the birds that we have are quite heavily endangered like the Bali starlings and the hyacinth macaws.

“An obvious example of conservation are the wildcats.

“We have a studbook keeper who knows where all the wildcats are from any given line.

“And they can contact different zoos to ask them to breed with certain cats.

“We’ve had four to five cats caught to breed to have offspring which has gone into the release programme.

“All the species here have their own studbook keeper.”

A cheeky lar gibbon enjoying a Christmas climb. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A golden eagle at Camperdown Wildlife Centre.
Christmas will be “business as usual” for many of the animals like this golden eagle. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Visitors to Camperdown Wildlife Centre can also see emus. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Kea birds are one of the endangered species at Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A lion-tailed macaque. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The park has had a challenging couple of years, particularly when its pack of wolves had to be put down due to safety concerns in spring 2023 following the death of their alpha male.

The large wolf enclosure has remained empty ever since.

Leisure and Culture Dundee, which runs the zoo, says it has no current plans to replace the wolves.

No plans to replace wolves at Camperdown Wildlife Centre

A spokesperson said: “At the moment, we are focused on our current animal residents and related conservation programmes, so don’t have immediate plans to add more animals to the vacant enclosures.

“We will also continue to explore opportunities within the centre, both in terms of animal residents and infrastructure to improve the visitor experience.”

Camperdown Wildlife Centre will close on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

It will then be shut from New Year’s Day to January 3.

