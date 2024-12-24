How Perthshire’s Oakfield Farm makes your Christmas turkey dinner extra-special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

How Perthshire’s Oakfield Farm makes your Christmas turkey dinner extra-special

Behind the scenes on a turkey farm to find out what life is like as the birds are reared from fluffy chick to Christmas tables.

In summary:
  • The Sands family at Oakfield Farm slow-rears free-range bronze turkeys for six months, ensuring exceptional flavour and quality for the Christmas table.
  • Even young Fergus and Elizabeth pitch in, learning the value of farm-to-table living while sharing in the festive preparation.
  • December 23rd is a bustling turkey collection day, capped by the family’s own Christmas celebrations with their largest bird and simple, quality-focused cooking.

We use an AI model to generate these news summaries. The article below is original and was created by one of our journalists. Please note that while every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of our news summaries, they may contain errors.

The Sands family with their turkeys on Oakfield farm.
Tessa, Michael, Fergus and Elizabeth with their turkeys on the farm. Image:
By Rachel Mcconachie

As the festive season draws near, Oakfield Farm in Perthshire comes alive with the hustle and bustle of preparing for Christmas.

For the Sands family – Michael, Tessa, and their two young children, Fergus and Elizabeth – this is one of the the busiest and most rewarding times of the year.

Nestled in the rolling fields of the Carse of Gowrie, Oakfield Farm was this year home to 100 free-range bronze turkeys, lovingly raised for the Christmas table.

These aren’t just any turkeys; they’re slow-reared for six months to ensure a premium product.

a group of turkeys at Oakfield farm.
Oakfield Farm turkeys are able to roam the land until it gets dark each day. Image: Eilidh Robertson

“December 23rd is turkey collection day at the farm, and up until that point, we are working to slow rear our turkeys over six months,” Tessa explains.

“They eat a lot of food – from insects they forage for, apples they peck at, and the quality feed we give them.

“But as they are free-range, they can roam the farm and work it off, so the meat has a lovely marbled effect.”

What is a turkey’s life on the farm?

For the Sands family, farm life is far from a simple routine. Michael, 35, oversees the flock of sheep and the turkeys, while Tessa, 32, juggles sales and managing their bustling household.

Days often start before sunrise, with 6am considered a luxury lie-in, especially as Christmas approaches.

The turkeys arrive as day-old chicks, and their journey to becoming Christmas centrepieces begins.

Fergus strokes a small turkey at Oakfield Farm.
Fergus feeds the turkeys. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“They come to us as fluffy chicks the size of my hand. We have them in the warm brooder for four to six weeks and then in the polytunnel to acclimatise to the weather,” says Tessa.

“Then they go free range, only coming back into the polytunnel at night.”

Tucking the turkeys up for the night

It’s no easy task ensuring they’re safely tucked in each evening.

“We have to be quick to gather them inside before nighttime as they tend to roost up trees as soon as it gets dark.

“But they’re easy enough to coax down with some food. They are funny, all following one another into the polytunnel for the evening.

Toddler Elizabeth Sands helps feed the turkeys with her mum at Oakfield Farm.
Tessa and Elizabeth feed the turkeys. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“As they’re such big birds, they waddle along slowly. They don’t do anything fast.”

To keep the turkeys stimulated, the Sands have decorated their polytunnels with trees and foliage, creating plenty of roosting spots.

“It’s important that the turkeys are mentally stimulated too – the apples help with that, as it takes them a while to peck through them,” Tessa adds.

The family’s festive spirit

Fergus, 4, and Elizabeth, 3, eagerly pitch in where they can. From collecting freshly laid eggs to gathering apples for the turkeys, the children are a part of farm life.

“They’re pretty hands-on, at least until they get bored,” Tessa says with a laugh.

For the Sands, their connection to the land is not just a job but a lifestyle. Family meals are often made from their own produce, teaching Fergus and Elizabeth the value of farm-to-table living.

The Sands family of four by a decorated haybale at Oakfield Farm.
Tessa and Michael with their children Fergus and Elizabeth. Image: Eilidh Robertson

“Without realising it, they’ve got the whole story of farm to table,” Tessa says. “They’re involved in rearing food, baking, and cooking. It’s what we were brought up with, and it’s what we want for them too.”

From farm to festive table

The Sands have chosen to rear bronze turkeys bred by Paul Kelly, a renowned breed that offers both exceptional flavour and practicality.

“They have a two-hour cooking time, which is important on a busy Christmas day in the kitchen,” Tessa says.

Each turkey’s weight is carefully monitored to estimate the sizes available for sale.

“This year we have some extra small ones as well as the regular three sizes – but even those will feed six people. These are big birds!”

The culmination of all their hard work comes on December 23rd, a day Tessa describes as “hectic but rewarding.”

A whole raw turkey surrounded by raw veg on a wooden table.
Oakfield Farm turkeys are premium birds. Image Eilidh Robertson

The farm transforms into a festive hub where customers collect their turkeys.

“December 23rd is a hectic but rewarding day. We make it a festive pick-up point with Christmas hats and music, and when all the turkeys are gone, the family goes into Christmas mode on the 24th.

“At that point, we think, ‘We’ve made it!’ and we’ll perhaps have a hot chocolate and maybe a glass of wine.”

How does a turkey farmer cook their bird?

With their busy season behind them, the Sands focus on celebrating Christmas.

This year, with their house still under construction, they’ll spend the big day at a relative’s home, bringing their largest turkey as their contribution to the feast.

Tessa likes to cook her turkey breast-side down.

“All the juices flow down into the breast rather than drying out, and I stuff it with an orange.

“No tin foil or other garnishes – just simple, as the meat is such top quality.”

A cooked turkey decorated with fir cones and festive foliage and stuffed with an orange.
Tessa likes to cook her Christmas turkey with an orange and not much else. Image: Eilidh Robertson

A rich gravy made from the turkey’s juices completes the meal.

Even after Christmas Day, the Sands’ turkeys remain a centrepiece of family traditions. “We keep back the largest turkey for ourselves and have a week of turkey curry and sandwiches after the Christmas rush.”

Christmas on the turkey farm

Tessa’s meticulous nature ensures the family Christmas runs smoothly, despite their packed schedule.

“I start gathering my Christmas shopping throughout the year. If I see something, I just pick it up and stash it for Christmas,” she says.

“I have to be like that or nothing would get done for us at Christmas. I have some presents wrapped already.”

The couple’s young children, Fergus and Elizabeth, are still easy to shop for, but Tessa knows this will change as they grow older.

Tessa and Michael playing with their two children on the farm with a small kids farm vehicle.
Michael and Tessa play with their children Elizabeth and Ferguson the farm. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We’re lucky as our children are still so young that they don’t have firm ideas about what they want for Christmas, so that makes it easier for me.

“But as they get older, this will become more challenging as they change their mind last minute about what they want from Santa, and I have to somehow get that thing!”

For the Sands family, Christmas is more than just a festive time – it’s a culmination of months of hard work and a celebration of their way of life.

From the rolling fields of Oakfield Farm to dining rooms across the region.

“It’s just so rewarding to be part of making people’s Christmas centrepiece – and knowing that it is such a premium product they are getting,” says Tessa.

More from Food & Drink

Lots of Stirling restaurants deliver food to their customers at home. Image: Andrew Angelov/Shutterstock
Top 10 takeaways to order from in and around Stirling
Gayle has a pint at The Rainbow Rooms (part of The Venue) in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
5 of the best bars and pubs in Perth
4
Holly-Jane grinning and holding up her award.
How Tayport’s Harbour Cafe helped Holly-Jane Gray thrive and win diversity award
Grab incredible steals in time for Christmas with the St Andrews food and drink gift guide.
St Andrews Christmas food and drink gift guide
Woman worrying about Christmas presents.
Looking for Christmas present inspiration? Here's 4 gift voucher ideas for 2024
Dean Banks cooks for the parish nurses at the Steeple in Dundee.
Star chef Dean Banks brings Christmas joy to Dundee with a feast for 200
Grilled octopus tentacle with paprika riso potato.
Celebrity spotting and tapas bliss at Anstruther's new restaurant The Cellar at 24
3
A blue brewery floor has now been fitted inside the Dunblane unit, and brewing equipment has arrived. Image: Sheep in Wolf's Clothing Brewery
Dunblane craft brewery announces first taproom event
Scott Davies' smoked trout with forest flavours has 3 slices of pink smoked trout topped with a thin sliver of mushroom, bright orange caviar, green fir and parsley mayo, brown fried Jerusalem artichoke slices that have curled up and fresh green sorrel leaves.
Is The Old Manse of Blair Scotland's next top foodie destination?
Manager Marta Raynor chats with Gayle while she stands behind the bar at The Keys Bar in St Andrews.
5 of the best bars and pubs in St Andrews
3

Conversation