How Perthshire’s Oakfield Farm makes your Christmas turkey dinner extra-special

As the festive season draws near, Oakfield Farm in Perthshire comes alive with the hustle and bustle of preparing for Christmas.

For the Sands family – Michael, Tessa, and their two young children, Fergus and Elizabeth – this is one of the the busiest and most rewarding times of the year.

Nestled in the rolling fields of the Carse of Gowrie, Oakfield Farm was this year home to 100 free-range bronze turkeys, lovingly raised for the Christmas table.

These aren’t just any turkeys; they’re slow-reared for six months to ensure a premium product.

“December 23rd is turkey collection day at the farm, and up until that point, we are working to slow rear our turkeys over six months,” Tessa explains.

“They eat a lot of food – from insects they forage for, apples they peck at, and the quality feed we give them.

“But as they are free-range, they can roam the farm and work it off, so the meat has a lovely marbled effect.”

What is a turkey’s life on the farm?

For the Sands family, farm life is far from a simple routine. Michael, 35, oversees the flock of sheep and the turkeys, while Tessa, 32, juggles sales and managing their bustling household.

Days often start before sunrise, with 6am considered a luxury lie-in, especially as Christmas approaches.

The turkeys arrive as day-old chicks, and their journey to becoming Christmas centrepieces begins.

“They come to us as fluffy chicks the size of my hand. We have them in the warm brooder for four to six weeks and then in the polytunnel to acclimatise to the weather,” says Tessa.

“Then they go free range, only coming back into the polytunnel at night.”

Tucking the turkeys up for the night

It’s no easy task ensuring they’re safely tucked in each evening.

“We have to be quick to gather them inside before nighttime as they tend to roost up trees as soon as it gets dark.

“But they’re easy enough to coax down with some food. They are funny, all following one another into the polytunnel for the evening.

“As they’re such big birds, they waddle along slowly. They don’t do anything fast.”

To keep the turkeys stimulated, the Sands have decorated their polytunnels with trees and foliage, creating plenty of roosting spots.

“It’s important that the turkeys are mentally stimulated too – the apples help with that, as it takes them a while to peck through them,” Tessa adds.

The family’s festive spirit

Fergus, 4, and Elizabeth, 3, eagerly pitch in where they can. From collecting freshly laid eggs to gathering apples for the turkeys, the children are a part of farm life.

“They’re pretty hands-on, at least until they get bored,” Tessa says with a laugh.

For the Sands, their connection to the land is not just a job but a lifestyle. Family meals are often made from their own produce, teaching Fergus and Elizabeth the value of farm-to-table living.

“Without realising it, they’ve got the whole story of farm to table,” Tessa says. “They’re involved in rearing food, baking, and cooking. It’s what we were brought up with, and it’s what we want for them too.”

From farm to festive table

The Sands have chosen to rear bronze turkeys bred by Paul Kelly, a renowned breed that offers both exceptional flavour and practicality.

“They have a two-hour cooking time, which is important on a busy Christmas day in the kitchen,” Tessa says.

Each turkey’s weight is carefully monitored to estimate the sizes available for sale.

“This year we have some extra small ones as well as the regular three sizes – but even those will feed six people. These are big birds!”

The culmination of all their hard work comes on December 23rd, a day Tessa describes as “hectic but rewarding.”

The farm transforms into a festive hub where customers collect their turkeys.

“December 23rd is a hectic but rewarding day. We make it a festive pick-up point with Christmas hats and music, and when all the turkeys are gone, the family goes into Christmas mode on the 24th.

“At that point, we think, ‘We’ve made it!’ and we’ll perhaps have a hot chocolate and maybe a glass of wine.”

How does a turkey farmer cook their bird?

With their busy season behind them, the Sands focus on celebrating Christmas.

This year, with their house still under construction, they’ll spend the big day at a relative’s home, bringing their largest turkey as their contribution to the feast.

Tessa likes to cook her turkey breast-side down.

“All the juices flow down into the breast rather than drying out, and I stuff it with an orange.

“No tin foil or other garnishes – just simple, as the meat is such top quality.”

A rich gravy made from the turkey’s juices completes the meal.

Even after Christmas Day, the Sands’ turkeys remain a centrepiece of family traditions. “We keep back the largest turkey for ourselves and have a week of turkey curry and sandwiches after the Christmas rush.”

Christmas on the turkey farm

Tessa’s meticulous nature ensures the family Christmas runs smoothly, despite their packed schedule.

“I start gathering my Christmas shopping throughout the year. If I see something, I just pick it up and stash it for Christmas,” she says.

“I have to be like that or nothing would get done for us at Christmas. I have some presents wrapped already.”

The couple’s young children, Fergus and Elizabeth, are still easy to shop for, but Tessa knows this will change as they grow older.

“We’re lucky as our children are still so young that they don’t have firm ideas about what they want for Christmas, so that makes it easier for me.

“But as they get older, this will become more challenging as they change their mind last minute about what they want from Santa, and I have to somehow get that thing!”

For the Sands family, Christmas is more than just a festive time – it’s a culmination of months of hard work and a celebration of their way of life.

From the rolling fields of Oakfield Farm to dining rooms across the region.

“It’s just so rewarding to be part of making people’s Christmas centrepiece – and knowing that it is such a premium product they are getting,” says Tessa.