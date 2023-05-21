Dundee EXCLUSIVE: Camperdown wolves escaped enclosure TWICE before being put down The Courier can reveal a timeline of events leading up to the deaths of the pack at the Dundee zoo. Some of Loki's cubs were born in 2017 at Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Leisure and Culture Dundee By Bryan Copland Share EXCLUSIVE: Camperdown wolves escaped enclosure TWICE before being put down Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4406302/camperdown-wolves-escaped-euthanised/ Copy Link 1 comment [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation