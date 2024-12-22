Dundee seal deal for Mexican midfielder Cesar Garza as potential debut opponent revealed

Dundee have completed the loan signing of Monterrey midfielder Cesar Garza.

The Mexican U/20 international is set to arrive in Dundee on Sunday, though his loan deal won’t officially start until January 1.

Garza arrives at Dens Park as part of the strategic partnership Dundee agreed with the Liga MX outfit in November.

Garza has played 12 times for Rayados since making his debut in October 2023, including two appearances in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

And in the summer he played a key role in Mexico’s CONCACAF U/20 Championship victory, defeating USA in the final.

In confirming the deal, the Dee said: “Cesar is expected to meet his new team-mates including fellow countryman Antonio Portales on Monday.

“Once available for selection, César will wear the number 14 jersey for the Dark Blues.”

The deal is a year-long loan, meaning Garza will play for Dundee into the first half of next season.

It is subject to visa approval and international clearance.

The first match he will be available for is the derby against Dundee United on January 2.