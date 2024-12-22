Dundee seal deal for Mexican midfielder Cesar Garza as potential debut opponent revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee seal deal for Mexican midfielder Cesar Garza as potential debut opponent revealed

The U/20 international has joined from CF Monterrey.

By George Cran
Monterrey midfielder Cesar Garza takes on River Plate in a pre-season friendly. Image: Javier Vicencio/Shutterstock
Dundee have completed the loan signing of Monterrey midfielder Cesar Garza.

The Mexican U/20 international is set to arrive in Dundee on Sunday, though his loan deal won’t officially start until January 1.

Garza arrives at Dens Park as part of the strategic partnership Dundee agreed with the Liga MX outfit in November.

Garza has played 12 times for Rayados since making his debut in October 2023, including two appearances in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

And in the summer he played a key role in Mexico’s CONCACAF U/20 Championship victory, defeating USA in the final.

Dundee-bound Cesar Garza gets a big send-off from family in Mexica. Image: Dundee FC
In confirming the deal, the Dee said: “Cesar is expected to meet his new team-mates including fellow countryman Antonio Portales on Monday.

“Once available for selection, César will wear the number 14 jersey for the Dark Blues.”

The deal is a year-long loan, meaning Garza will play for Dundee into the first half of next season.

It is subject to visa approval and international clearance.

The first match he will be available for is the derby against Dundee United on January 2.

Conversation