Fife train services disrupted due to staff shortages

Fife train passengers are set to face disruption after four scheduled services were cancelled due to a shortage of ScotRail staff.

The cancellations will impact trains heading from Edinburgh to Glenrothes and Leven on Sunday evening.

Bus replacement services have been organised for the following cancelled ScotRail journeys:

Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton at 4.55pm

Edinburgh to Leven at 8.15pm

Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thorton at 9.55pm

Leven to Edinburgh at 10.03pm

Bus replacement services will pick up passengers at Edinburgh Waverly, Haymarket, Inverkeithing, Dalgety Bay, Aberdour, Burntisland, Kinghorn, Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes With Thorton.

It comes after Network Rail warned that strong winds could cause disruption to trains across Scotland.

A yellow wind warning is in place across Scotland until 9pm on Sunday.