Fife Fife train services disrupted due to staff shortages Passengers travelling from Edinburgh to Glenrothes and Leven will face disruption on Sunday. By Finn Nixon December 22 2024, 10:50am December 22 2024, 10:50am Fife train services disrupted due to staff shortages Rail services from Edinburgh to Leven and Glenrothes With Thornton will face disruption on Sunday evening. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Fife train passengers are set to face disruption after four scheduled services were cancelled due to a shortage of ScotRail staff. The cancellations will impact trains heading from Edinburgh to Glenrothes and Leven on Sunday evening. Bus replacement services have been organised for the following cancelled ScotRail journeys: Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton at 4.55pm Edinburgh to Leven at 8.15pm Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thorton at 9.55pm Leven to Edinburgh at 10.03pm Bus replacement services will pick up passengers at Edinburgh Waverly, Haymarket, Inverkeithing, Dalgety Bay, Aberdour, Burntisland, Kinghorn, Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes With Thorton. It comes after Network Rail warned that strong winds could cause disruption to trains across Scotland. A yellow wind warning is in place across Scotland until 9pm on Sunday.
