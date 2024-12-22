3 Dundee talking points from Rangers defeat as Dee show something different at Ibrox that bodes well for games to come

Dundee head into the festive fixtures with some Christmas cheer despite their 1-0 defeat at Rangers.

The Dark Blues showed a side of the team that has been missing far too often this term – defensive solidity.

Rangers missed plenty of chances but the visitors also defended stoutly and, with a bit more care in possession, could have come away with an impressive result.

Courier Sport was at Ibrox to analyse all the action.

Defence

The first half was a pretty turgid affair. But that suits a team like Dundee just fine at Ibrox.

Keep it dull, make it difficult and keep yourselves in the contest.

There were some chances – long-range efforts from Ianis Hagi and James Tavernier struck the bar while Trevor Carson pulled off a fine save to deny Vaclav Cerny.

But largely the Dark Blues were solid.

Mo Sylla was doing Mo Sylla things in front of the defence, winning possession and striding forward when possible.

Antonio Portales put in one of his strongest performances of the season, too, while Billy Koumetio and Ryan Astley did their bit alongside.

Frustratingly, though, all that hard work put in across the opening 45 minutes was undone after just one minute of the second period.

And it came from Dundee venturing forward – something they’d largely failed to do in the first half – and being caught on the break.

That moment aside, there is enough to take confidence into the big games to come.

Youth

Tony Docherty pointed to the “identity” of Dundee and that means young, talented players.

The starting XI was a youthful one – six of the XI are 22 or under and only one of the outfield players was over 30-years-old.

Of the three academy products, Fin Robertson was moved across to the right wing-back slot while Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron took up station in central midfield.

For the first hour or so, the game largely passed those two by. However, as things stretched a little they began to find pockets of space and drove their team on.

The best chance created by the visitors came thanks to the academy boys – Cameron played it to Mulligan to drive with the ball before feeding the run of Robertson on the right.

He couldn’t keep his composure, however, and blazed over the bar.

This was Mulligan’s 100th appearance for the club, Cameron is now on 101 and Robertson is on 85.

Not many teams across the Premiership can boast that kind of service from their own academy.

Next

Despite the defeat, Dundee remain seventh in the table.

St Mirren’s late winner saw them move five points clear in sixth, though the Dark Blues do have a game in hand.

Looking over their shoulder, Hibs and Killie are now breathing down their necks after picking up results this weekend.

The next three matches are crucial in how the remainder of the season looks.

Ross County at home is a game this Dundee side must look to win. Last season they were good at beating the sides below them and that is the task on Boxing Day.

Beyond the Staggies is St Mirren and then Dundee United – the two closest to the Dee in the top six.

With teams below them picking up form, now is the time for Dundee to properly kick into gear to get back into the top-six mix.