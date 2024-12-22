3 Dundee talking points from Rangers defeat as Dee show something different at Ibrox that bodes well for games to come

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

3 Dundee talking points from Rangers defeat as Dee show something different at Ibrox that bodes well for games to come

The Dark Blues can take heart from their performance in the 1-0 loss.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty with Fin Robertson
Dundee boss Tony Docherty consoles a dismayed Fin Robertson after defeat at Ibrox. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
By George Cran

Dundee head into the festive fixtures with some Christmas cheer despite their 1-0 defeat at Rangers.

The Dark Blues showed a side of the team that has been missing far too often this term – defensive solidity.

Rangers missed plenty of chances but the visitors also defended stoutly and, with a bit more care in possession, could have come away with an impressive result.

Courier Sport was at Ibrox to analyse all the action.

Defence

Dundee's Ryan Astley gets to grips with Rangers striker Hamza Igamane. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
The first half was a pretty turgid affair. But that suits a team like Dundee just fine at Ibrox.

Keep it dull, make it difficult and keep yourselves in the contest.

There were some chances – long-range efforts from Ianis Hagi and James Tavernier struck the bar while Trevor Carson pulled off a fine save to deny Vaclav Cerny.

But largely the Dark Blues were solid.

Mo Sylla was doing Mo Sylla things in front of the defence, winning possession and striding forward when possible.

Antonio Portales put in one of his strongest performances of the season, too, while Billy Koumetio and Ryan Astley did their bit alongside.

Mo Sylla takes on Rangers
Mo Sylla impressed in midfield at Ibrox. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

Frustratingly, though, all that hard work put in across the opening 45 minutes was undone after just one minute of the second period.

And it came from Dundee venturing forward – something they’d largely failed to do in the first half – and being caught on the break.

That moment aside, there is enough to take confidence into the big games to come.

Youth

Tony Docherty pointed to the “identity” of Dundee and that means young, talented players.

The starting XI was a youthful one – six of the XI are 22 or under and only one of the outfield players was over 30-years-old.

Of the three academy products, Fin Robertson was moved across to the right wing-back slot while Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron took up station in central midfield.

Lyall Cameron at Ibrox
Dundee star Lyall Cameron disappointed at full-time. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

For the first hour or so, the game largely passed those two by. However, as things stretched a little they began to find pockets of space and drove their team on.

The best chance created by the visitors came thanks to the academy boys – Cameron played it to Mulligan to drive with the ball before feeding the run of Robertson on the right.

He couldn’t keep his composure, however, and blazed over the bar.

This was Mulligan’s 100th appearance for the club, Cameron is now on 101 and Robertson is on 85.

Not many teams across the Premiership can boast that kind of service from their own academy.

Next

Julien Vetro takes on Rangers for Dundee
Julien Vetro was a second half sub for Dundee at Rangers. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

Despite the defeat, Dundee remain seventh in the table.

St Mirren’s late winner saw them move five points clear in sixth, though the Dark Blues do have a game in hand.

Looking over their shoulder, Hibs and Killie are now breathing down their necks after picking up results this weekend.

The next three matches are crucial in how the remainder of the season looks.

Ross County at home is a game this Dundee side must look to win. Last season they were good at beating the sides below them and that is the task on Boxing Day.

Beyond the Staggies is St Mirren and then Dundee United – the two closest to the Dee in the top six.

With teams below them picking up form, now is the time for Dundee to properly kick into gear to get back into the top-six mix.

Conversation