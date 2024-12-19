Tayside, Fife and Stirling residents braced for weekend of disruption as two wind warnings issued

Residents across Tayside, Fife and Stirling are braced for a weekend of disruption after two weather warnings for wind were issued.

The Met Office has released two separate yellow alerts for Saturday and Sunday.

The first takes effect at 7am on Saturday and finishes at midnight before the second one comes into force and lasts until 9pm on Sunday.

Both warnings cover the entire region.

Gusts are expected to reach speeds of 50-60mph with a possibility of 70mph.

Drivers and commuters are being urged to check for disruption before they travel.

Large waves are also expected on the coast.

An event at Broughty Castle has already been cancelled due to the forecast.

The Met Office warning for Saturday says: “A prolonged period of strong winds will likely lead to some disruption over the weekend, especially to travel.

“This has the potential to cause delays to public transport and some disruption to the road network, which may have a greater than usual impact given the busier pre-Christmas weekend travel.

“Dangerous coastal conditions can be expected too, with large waves an additional hazard.”