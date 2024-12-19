Tayside, Fife and Stirling residents braced for weekend of disruption as two wind warnings issued

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside, Fife and Stirling residents braced for weekend of disruption as two wind warnings issued

Winds could reach up to 70mph.

By Lucy Scarlett
Weather warning.
A yellow warning for wind is in place all weekend. Image: Met Office

Residents across Tayside, Fife and Stirling are braced for a weekend of disruption after two weather warnings for wind were issued.

The Met Office has released two separate yellow alerts for Saturday and Sunday.

The first takes effect at 7am on Saturday and finishes at midnight before the second one comes into force and lasts until 9pm on Sunday.

Both warnings cover the entire region.

Weather warning
A yellow warning is in place across Scotland this weekend. Image: Met Office

Gusts are expected to reach speeds of 50-60mph with a possibility of 70mph.

Drivers and commuters are being urged to check for disruption before they travel.

Large waves are also expected on the coast.

An event at Broughty Castle has already been cancelled due to the forecast.

Travel disruption warning due to strong winds in Tayside, Fife and Stirling

The Met Office warning for Saturday says: “A prolonged period of strong winds will likely lead to some disruption over the weekend, especially to travel.

“This has the potential to cause delays to public transport and some disruption to the road network, which may have a greater than usual impact given the busier pre-Christmas weekend travel.

“Dangerous coastal conditions can be expected too, with large waves an additional hazard.”

