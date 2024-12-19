Property firm hits back at ‘scam’ claims over Carnoustie cottage raffle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Property firm hits back at ‘scam’ claims over Carnoustie cottage raffle

Not enough tickets were sold so a cash prize was offered instead.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Jennifer Oliver and John Shaw, who run the property firm that raffled the Carnoustie cottage. Image: Jack McKeown/DC Thomson
A property firm has hit back at claims that a raffle to win a cottage in Carnoustie was a “scam”.

Jennifer Oliver, who runs Oliver Shaw with her dad John Shaw, launched the competition giving participants the chance to win the £265,000 Barry Road property in time for Christmas.

Tickets for the online draw were sold for £5 each.

However, Jennifer said that if not enough tickets were sold to give away the cottage, the winner would receive a cash alternative – with some of the proceeds also going to charity.

Property firm responds to Carnoustie cottage ‘scam’ claims

After Carnoustie man Greg Beattie was announced as the winner during the draw on Sunday, several people took to social media – and contacted The Courier – to raise concerns.

Some said they believed the winner was a relative or close friend of Jennifer’s and others branded it a “scam”.

A number of participants said they had contacted their banks asking for payments for the tickets to be refunded.

However, when contacted by The Courier, no one who had expressed their concerns wanted to go on the record with their comments.

Greg, and the charities set to benefit – Bladder Cancer Scotland, For the Love of a Child and Gymology – all told The Courier they had either received or were due to receive the money.

The cottage on Barry Road in Carnoustie. Image: SDUK

Organiser Jennifer said the winner was picked at random by the online platform hosting the draw.

She said: “We are deeply disappointed with a few comments on our raffle, and they are simply untrue.

“The donations to worthy charities and the administrative costs mean that this is a no-profit campaign for us.

“We used a reputable firm with excellent reviews, made sure that all was legal and proper, and put a huge effort into maximising sales so that the house could be won.

“Conditions of entry meant that no family members could enter, and while the eventual winner is known to us, he is neither a close friend nor a family member.

“The result of the raffle is that worthy charities have received a boost of £23,000 and a family has received a Christmas windfall of almost £45,000 – this at least mitigates the sadness caused by a few scurrilous comments.”

‘We had no involvement in the selection of the winner’

In a statement on Facebook, she added: “We restored the cottage over a long period and as it had not yet sold, we felt it would be a wonderful thing if someone could win it on the lead-up to Christmas.

“We know a lot of people struggle to purchase property and felt it could be a fantastic prize.

“We had no involvement whatsoever in the selection of the winner or in any aspect of that process.

“We were notified of the winner at the same time as everyone else.”

Raffal, the online platform used, says on its website that “hosts have no control over the draws, and all ticket revenue is securely held until the winners confirm receipt of their prizes”.

Conversation