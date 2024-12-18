Broughty Ferry event cancelled due to forecast of ‘dangerous’ 60mph winds

An event organised by Save Broughty Castle campaigners has been cancelled due to concerns about strong winds.

Visit Broughty Ferry announced its Carols and Candles concert on Saturday would not be going ahead due to a forecast for wind gusts of up to 60mph.

It would have been one of the first opportunities for campaigners to gather at an event at the venue.

The future of Broughty Castle is in the balance after Dundee City Council officers recommended it should close for good.

It follows Leisure and Culture Dundee plans to shutter the castle and Caird Park Golf Course to save around £500,000 per year.

Campaigners aim to promote the continued use of Broughty Castle for events.

Organisers Visit Broughty Ferry described the decision to cancel the concert as “devastating”.

‘Dangerous’ to hold Broughty Ferry event

A Visit Broughty Ferry statement said: “High westerly winds are forecast gusting to 55mph which would make it difficult and possibly dangerous to stage the event.

“Our public liability insurance would not cover us in these conditions.

“We are very sorry to disappoint so many people who were looking forward to attending and supporting our campaign to save the castle and promote its use by the community.”

However, the group did reveal that Leisure and Culture Dundee was reportedly “very keen” to hold further events at the castle.

The Met Office yellow weather warning for gusty winds has been placed on northern areas of Scotland on Saturday and the Moray Firth coast.

But this warning doesn’t cover Tayside yet.