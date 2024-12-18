Broughty Ferry event cancelled due to forecast of ‘dangerous’ 60mph winds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry event cancelled due to forecast of ‘dangerous’ 60mph winds

Organisers said the decision to cancel the concert was "devastating".

By Finn Nixon
Broughty Castle. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Broughty Castle. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

An event organised by Save Broughty Castle campaigners has been cancelled due to concerns about strong winds.

Visit Broughty Ferry announced its Carols and Candles concert on Saturday would not be going ahead due to a forecast for wind gusts of up to 60mph.

It would have been one of the first opportunities for campaigners to gather at an event at the venue.

The future of Broughty Castle is in the balance after Dundee City Council officers recommended it should close for good.

It follows Leisure and Culture Dundee plans to shutter the castle and Caird Park Golf Course to save around £500,000 per year.

Campaigners aim to promote the continued use of Broughty Castle for events.

Organisers Visit Broughty Ferry described the decision to cancel the concert as “devastating”.

‘Dangerous’ to hold Broughty Ferry event

A Visit Broughty Ferry statement said: “High westerly winds are forecast gusting to 55mph which would make it difficult and possibly dangerous to stage the event.

“Our public liability insurance would not cover us in these conditions.

“We are very sorry to disappoint so many people who were looking forward to attending and supporting our campaign to save the castle and promote its use by the community.”

However, the group did reveal that Leisure and Culture Dundee was reportedly “very keen” to hold further events at the castle.

The Met Office yellow weather warning for gusty winds has been placed on northern areas of Scotland on Saturday and the Moray Firth coast.

But this warning doesn’t cover Tayside yet.

Conversation