Home News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — Phone fiend and airgun mistake

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A man must pay Angus Council £192 after kicking at his secure entry door when he got locked out of his flat.

Tyrone Maddin, 24, appeared from custody in Forfar Justice of the Peace Court.

He admitted that on November 1 last year, he vandalised the door at a block of flats in Bloomfield Road, Arbroath, kicking it, causing the glass to smash and damaging the frame.

His solicitor Billy Rennie said his client came outside when a brick was thrown through a window in the block but had forgotten his keys and got locked out.

The court heard the first offender, who has since moved, was caught on CCTV booting the door at 12.55am but was not arrested until 10 weeks later.

Sheriff Derek Reekie made a compensation order of £192 for the damage and fined Maddin £110 in total.

Roofer-turned-dealer

Roofer Scott Allan has been jailed for nine years for running a drugs operation in Fife. Allan directed others to deal class-A drugs in a scheme linked to organised crime.

Scott Allan drug-dealer
Scott Allan. Image: Police Scotland

Dating disaster

A Dunning man has been convicted of a course of abusive behaviour towards a woman in Kirriemuir he met on Facebook Dating.

Brian Crichton, 53, stood trial at Forfar Sheriff Court and denied the course of abuse spanning from July until August this year.

His offending came to a head on August 4 when he went to her home, repeatedly banged on windows and the door, kicked the door and punched the glass panel, causing it to smash, then wiped blood from his hand on the walls and door.

The forklift driver, who works in Errol, told the court he had been at a bar with the woman but she vanished unannounced and left his property outside her home.

Giving evidence, he told solicitor Michael Boyd when he tried to retrieve his car keys from her, she stabbed him through the letterbox.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown described Crichton, of St Serf’s Terrace, as not credible or reliable and found him guilty of engaging in a course of abusive behaviour, including attending at her home uninvited and refusing to leave, acting in a possessive, controlling and intense manner and threatening to contact her ex partner and his family for no reason.

Crichton, who has a record of domestic offending, will be sentenced on February 6 after he has met with social workers.

Hilltown slasher

A “feral” slasher has admitted leaving a man permanently disfigured in a horrific knife attack. The victim was left needing 17 stitches after being assaulted with a blade by 31-year-old Michael Hamilton in Dundee’s Hilltown.

Mikey Hamilton
Michael Hamilton. Image: Facebook

Phone fiend

A man caught with dozens of child abuse videos and images on his mobile phone has been given 100 hours of unpaid work and put on the sex offenders register for two years.

Adam Ng, 38, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to taking or making indecent images of children at an address in Steelend, between March 3 and June 20 last year and possessing images.

The court heard that during a raid on his then-home, Ng immediately admitted to officers he had been “downloading things,” urging them to stop questioning his wife.

A forensic examination found there were 75 videos on the phone – 28 at category A –
with a total run time of almost six and a half hours and featuring children as young as 8.

Ng, of Calder Drive, Edinburgh, had used the DuckDuckGo application to download the material, due to its increased encryption, lack of search history recording and email protection.

Ng was also given two years of offender supervision and told to undertake the Moving Forward to Change programme to address sexual offending

Scrap metal crook

Crooked construction worker Alistair Spittle stole scrap metal from his work in Perth and sold it on to a local waste management firm. When questioned by police, Spittle held up his hands and said: “How do you think I paid for that holiday last week?”

Alistair Spittle
Alistair Spittle leaving Perth Sheriff Court.

Airgun mistake

An elderly man from Arbroath has admitted failing to declare a drink-driving rap to police while trying to renew his airgun licence.

Brian Toner, 74, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court on crutches to plead guilty to knowingly or recklessly making the false statement.

Toner, of Monkbarns Drive in Arbroath, admitted that on March 12 last year at Forfar police station, he made a statement which was false while trying to renew his certificate by failing to disclose previous convictions – a breach of the Air Weapon and Licensing (Scotland) Act 2015.

Solicitor Nick Whelan said: “Mr Toner had been a holder of a firearms certificate for a number of years.

“He believed, wrongly, it was a spent conviction. He just assumed it.

“This was a random check being done by the police.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown admonished Toner, noting the “unusual” circumstances and that the undisclosed conviction would likely not have precluded him from receiving the firearm certificate anyway

Toner’s plea of not guilty to a charge of failing to take reasonable precautions for the safe custody of an air weapon was accepted.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

