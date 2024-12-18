Perth construction worker made £3.5k from stolen scrap metal scheme, asking ‘how do you think I paid for my holiday?’

A crooked construction worker made a tidy profit stealing scrap metal from his bosses and selling it on to a local waste management firm.

Alistair Spittle pocketed thousands of pounds from his under-the-radar operation while employed at the Perth-based McDermott Group.

An internal investigation discovered he had been making multiple undeclared trips in his work van to the Binn Group, which runs a scrap metal reprocessing centre on Shore Road.

When questioned by police, Spittle held up his hands and said: “How do you think I paid for that holiday last week?”

The 40-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted stealing from employers at McDermott House, Tweed Place, between July 1 and October 13 last year.

Sentence was deferred until the new year and he has been ordered to start paying back his ill-gotten gains.

‘I saw an opportunity’

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton, prosecuting, said the stolen metal was valued at about £3,500.

He told the court: “On October 17 2023, a rumour began circulating that the accused had been stealing metal and selling it to the Binn Group.”

He said an internal probe was launched and vehicle journeys were checked.

“It emerged that Mr Spittle had visited the Binn Group when he had not been required to be there during working hours.”

A further review by HR bosses found £3,500 worth of metal had been taken.

Mr Hamilton said: “When he was questioned on October 31, the accused confessed that he had been stealing quantities of metal.

“He confirmed that it was his own personal bank account that the money from the Binn Group was being paid into.”

Police were contacted and Spittle did not hide what he had been doing.

“How do you think I paid for that holiday last week?” he told investigators.

“I saw an opportunity and I went for it,” he added.

“If it wasn’t me, it was going to be someone else.”

He said the money had been split between himself and another person.

Bring receipts

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, asked the court to consider giving his client a chance to start repaying the money.

Sheriff Allan Findlay agreed to defer sentence for four months.

“I expect there to have been repayments made by the next time you come to court,” he told Spittle, telling him to bring receipts.

It is understood Spittle, of Cluny Terrace, Perth, no longer works with the McDermott Group.

The company operates businesses in the energy, construction, technology, automotive, transport and defence sectors.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.