Perth construction worker made £3.5k from stolen scrap metal scheme, asking ‘how do you think I paid for my holiday?’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Perth construction worker made £3.5k from stolen scrap metal scheme, asking ‘how do you think I paid for my holiday?’

Alistair Spittle pocketed thousands of pounds from his under the radar operation while employed at the Perth-based McDermott Group.

By Jamie Buchan
Alistair Spittle
Alistair Spittle leaving Perth Sheriff Court.

A crooked construction worker made a tidy profit stealing scrap metal from his bosses and selling it on to a local waste management firm.

Alistair Spittle pocketed thousands of pounds from his under-the-radar operation while employed at the Perth-based McDermott Group.

An internal investigation discovered he had been making multiple undeclared trips in his work van to the Binn Group, which runs a scrap metal reprocessing centre on Shore Road.

When questioned by police, Spittle held up his hands and said: “How do you think I paid for that holiday last week?”

Alistair Spittle at Perth Sheriff Court.

The 40-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted stealing from employers at McDermott House, Tweed Place, between July 1 and October 13 last year.

Sentence was deferred until the new year and he has been ordered to start paying back his ill-gotten gains.

‘I saw an opportunity’

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton, prosecuting, said the stolen metal was valued at about £3,500.

He told the court: “On October 17 2023, a rumour began circulating that the accused had been stealing metal and selling it to the Binn Group.”

He said an internal probe was launched and vehicle journeys were checked.

“It emerged that Mr Spittle had visited the Binn Group when he had not been required to be there during working hours.”

A further review by HR bosses found £3,500 worth of metal had been taken.

Spittle was employed at the McDermott Group, Perth.

Mr Hamilton said: “When he was questioned on October 31, the accused confessed that he had been stealing quantities of metal.

“He confirmed that it was his own personal bank account that the money from the Binn Group was being paid into.”

Police were contacted and Spittle did not hide what he had been doing.

“How do you think I paid for that holiday last week?” he told investigators.

“I saw an opportunity and I went for it,” he added.

“If it wasn’t me, it was going to be someone else.”

He said the money had been split between himself and another person.

Bring receipts

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, asked the court to consider giving his client a chance to start repaying the money.

Sheriff Allan Findlay agreed to defer sentence for four months.

Perth Sheriff Court.

“I expect there to have been repayments made by the next time you come to court,” he told Spittle, telling him to bring receipts.

It is understood Spittle, of Cluny Terrace, Perth, no longer works with the McDermott Group.

The company operates businesses in the energy, construction, technology, automotive, transport and defence sectors.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Corrin Elder
Fife male needed CPR after two-punch attack over 'mother's expensive baseball cap'
Mikey Hamilton
Court told of 'feral' Dundee Hilltown slasher's 'spontaneous madness'
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Flying potatoes and 'acting the big man'
William Buchanan
Former Scotland star left bloodied after Dundee pub assault
Ethan Campbell
40 months for Dundee student rapist who taped confession but forced victim to give…
Pitkerro Road crash
Dundee car flip pensioner 'didn't realise Scotland had no drink-drive tolerance'
Forfar Sheriff Court sign
Notorious dine-and-dasher admits heroin dealing after police raid Arbroath home
Dundee Sheriff Court
Man accused of keeping dead XL bullies in Dundee flat
Kristopher Hutton
Bouncer needed stitches after punter's Broughty Ferry pub attack
Chelsea O'Rourke
Woman sentenced over drunken brawl at Perth wedding