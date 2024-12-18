Broughty Ferry conman swindled £25k from couple in fake share scam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Broughty Ferry conman swindled £25k from couple in fake share scam

Sebastian Ward even made a phoney share certificate to give to his victims in a bid to convince them their money had been spent as promised.

By Ross Gardiner
Sebastian Ward
Sebastian Ward, pictured previously outside Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A brass-necked swindler from Broughty Ferry scammed an Angus couple out of tens of thousands of pounds by telling them he could get them cut-price shares in a major janitorial firm.

Sebastian Ward lied to the husband and wife he targeted for more than a year that he could invest in facilities management giants Mitie on their behalf.

They gave him £25,000 and the brazen con artist provided his victims with a fictitious share certificate to try to convince them the money he had pocketed had been used as claimed.

Despite Ward’s scam beginning months before the coronavirus pandemic hit, he has only paid back 40% of what he pilfered.

New dad Ward will be sentenced in the next year.

Guilty plea

Ward admitted that on various occasions at a property in Piperdam, he pretended to the couple he could purchase on their behalf shares in Mitie for a discounted rate.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, he pled guilty to inducing the pair to transfer him sums of money totalling £25,000 to make these purchases.

Ward continued to take the payments over a period of 13 months, from November 2019 until days before Christmas in 2020.

Callous Ward also admitted he then presented his unsuspecting victims with a share certificate which was subsequently found to be phoney.

In the dock, the 43-year-old, of Belltree Gardens in Broughty Ferry, admitted he obtained the five-figure sum of money by fraud.

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond said: “There was £15,000 still outstanding.

“He was also due them legal fees but that’s a matter for the civil court.”

‘He holds his hands up’

The court heard Ward has offended before.

The scammer’s solicitor Kyra Strachan said: “Mr Ward, at this time, was addicted to drink and drugs and subsequently defrauded this couple.

“He understands that’s no excuse for what he’s done.

“He holds his hands up and apologises for what he’s done.

“He’s turned his life around, he’s attended alcoholics anonymous voluntarily. He’s got a six-month-old baby at home.”

Ward is currently subject to a community payback order for other offending.

Ms Strachan said her client is due to start work next month with a building contractor and property maintenance firm based in the Carse of Gowrie.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentencing until February 6 and continued Ward’s bail.

She ordered a social work report and asked that Ward’s suitability for a restriction of liberty order be assessed ahead of the next hearing.

The sheriff also asked for confirmation of the exact amount of restitution still outstanding.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

