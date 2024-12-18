Man, 53, seriously injured after crash between a car and lorry near Kirkcaldy

A man has been left seriously injured by a crash involving a car and lorry near Kirkcaldy.

The incident happened on the A915 Standing Stane Road at around 8.15pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services, including Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, were called to the scene.

The road was closed for around four hours.

Man ‘seriously injured’ after Kitkcaldy crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.15pm on Tuesday we received a report of a crash involving a HGV and a car on the A915 Standing Stane Road.

“Emergency services attended and a 53-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy for treatment to what were described as serious injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The road was closed and re-opened around 12.10am on Wednesday, 18 December, 2024.

Three fire appliances at Standing Stane Road

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed three appliances were dispatched to the scene.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were called to a crash involving a car and a lorry Standing Stane Road at 8.21pm on Tuesday.

“Appliances from Methil, Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy were sent to the scene.

“Fire crews assisted the Scottish Ambulance Service in removing a casualty from a vehicle.

“The stop message came in at 9.13pm.”