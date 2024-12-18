Man, 53, seriously injured after crash between a car and lorry near Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 53, seriously injured after crash between a car and lorry near Kirkcaldy

The crash happened on the Standing Stane Road on Tuesday evening.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Standing Stane Road near Kirkcaldy has been closed after a crash involving a car and a lorry
Standing Stane Road near Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View

A man has been left seriously injured by a crash involving a car and lorry near Kirkcaldy.

The incident happened on the A915 Standing Stane Road at around 8.15pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services, including Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, were called to the scene.

The road was closed for around four hours.

Man ‘seriously injured’ after Kitkcaldy crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.15pm on Tuesday we received a report of a crash involving a HGV and a car on the A915 Standing Stane Road.

“Emergency services attended and a 53-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy for treatment to what were described as serious injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The road was closed and re-opened around 12.10am on Wednesday, 18 December, 2024.

Three fire appliances at Standing Stane Road

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed three appliances were dispatched to the scene.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were called to a crash involving a car and a lorry Standing Stane Road at 8.21pm on Tuesday.

“Appliances from Methil, Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy were sent to the scene.

“Fire crews assisted the Scottish Ambulance Service in removing a casualty from a vehicle.

“The stop message came in at 9.13pm.”

