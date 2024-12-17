Fife road closed after car and lorry crash near Kirkcaldy

Emergency services have been called to a crash involving a lorry and a car near Kirkcaldy.

Police closed Standing Stane Road following the collision at around 8.20pm on Tuesday.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

Drivers are asked to use alternative routes.

The road is still closed as of 10.30pm on Tuesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed three appliances were dispatched to the scene.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were called to a crash involving a car and a lorry Standing Stane Road at 8.21pm on Tuesday.

“Appliances from Methil, Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy were sent to the scene.

“Fire crews assisted the Scottish Ambulance Service in removing a casualty from a vehicle.

“The stop message came in at 9.13pm.

“We have no further details at this time.”