60-minute delays due to broken down bus in A90 roadworks between Perth and Dundee

Images show the extent of the delays.

By Ellidh Aitken
Queues on the Friarton Bridge. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Queues on the Friarton Bridge. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Traffic was delayed by up to an hour due to a broken down bus in roadworks at Glencarse on the A90.

Traffic heading towards Dundee was queued back past the Friarton Bridge on Wednesday morning.

Amey estimated a northbound delay of around one hour during the disruption.

Delays were estimated to be more than an hour. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The stuck CityLink bus. Image: Supplied

One driver said she had been in “static” traffic in Perth since 8.10am and had not reached the A90 Kinfauns junction by 10am.

The broken-down CityLink bus has since been recovered and traffic cleared.

Amey posted on X just after 11.30am: “The broken down bus has now been removed from the roadworks section of the A90 at Glencarse.

“Current travel time northbound 50 mins, southbound is 25 mins.”

Traffic queued back towards Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Traffic on the Friarton Bridge on Wednesday morning. Image: Davina Allan

Traffic Scotland had posted at 9.30am: “A broken down bus is partially blocking the northbound carriageway in the roadworks on the A90 at Glencarse.

“Recovery has been arranged.

“It (is) certainly beginning to cause tailbacks onto the Friarton Bridge.”

Contractors are hoping the major roadworks on the A90 will end in time for Christmas.

Drivers have faced weeks of disruption on the trunk road during repair works on the Glencarse overbridge.

