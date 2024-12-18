Former Dundee boss Gary Bowyer back in management as he teams up with ex-Dens skipper

Dundee’s Championship-winning boss Gary Bowyer is back in management.

The 53-year-old has been appointed as the new head coach at English League One side Burton Albion.

The Brewers have struggled this season and Bowyer takes over as they lie second from bottom after 19 matches.

The poor start saw former Chelsea U/21 boss Mark Robinson sacked in October with Tom Hounsell taking interim charge.

Form improved but Bowyer now takes over a team without a win or a goal in the last three matches.

Bowyer said: “It is a privilege to be given this opportunity at Burton Albion.

“We know there is a lot of work to do right now but I am excited by this challenge.”

Former Dens Park skipper also at Pirelli Stadium

Bowyer previously managed Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool, Bradford and Salford City before arriving at Dens Park.

In his one season in charge, the experienced boss led Dundee to the Championship league title and promotion back to the Premiership in 2023 before being sacked shortly after the title win.

He has been out of work since but has now teamed up with his captain at Dens Park, Ryan Sweeney.

Sweeney also left the club after the promotion to join Burton and is skipper at the Pirelli Stadium.

He has played 67 times for the Brewers, helping them to narrowly avoid relegation last season after finishing in 20th place.

Bowyer’s first match in charge is at home to Gary Caldwell’s Exeter City on Saturday.