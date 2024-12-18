Former Dundee boss Gary Bowyer back in management as he teams up with ex-Dens skipper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Dundee FC

Former Dundee boss Gary Bowyer back in management as he teams up with ex-Dens skipper

The 53-year-old has been out of work since winning the Championship with the Dark Blues.

By George Cran
Former Dundee manager Gary Bowyer smiles on the sideline
Former Dundee manager Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS

Dundee’s Championship-winning boss Gary Bowyer is back in management.

The 53-year-old has been appointed as the new head coach at English League One side Burton Albion.

The Brewers have struggled this season and Bowyer takes over as they lie second from bottom after 19 matches.

The poor start saw former Chelsea U/21 boss Mark Robinson sacked in October with Tom Hounsell taking interim charge.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer with the Scottish Championship Glen's Manager of the Season award.
Gary Bowyer won the Championship Manager of the Season after winning the league with Dundee. Image: SPFL.

Form improved but Bowyer now takes over a team without a win or a goal in the last three matches.

Bowyer said: “It is a privilege to be given this opportunity at Burton Albion.

“We know there is a lot of work to do right now but I am excited by this challenge.”

Former Dens Park skipper also at Pirelli Stadium

Bowyer previously managed Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool, Bradford and Salford City before arriving at Dens Park.

In his one season in charge, the experienced boss led Dundee to the Championship league title and promotion back to the Premiership in 2023 before being sacked shortly after the title win.

He has been out of work since but has now teamed up with his captain at Dens Park, Ryan Sweeney.

Ryan Sweeney holds the Scottish Championship trophy aloft for fans gathered in Dundee's city Square to see
Former Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney shows the Championship trophy to the fans. Image: Alan Richardson

Sweeney also left the club after the promotion to join Burton and is skipper at the Pirelli Stadium.

He has played 67 times for the Brewers, helping them to narrowly avoid relegation last season after finishing in 20th place.

Bowyer’s first match in charge is at home to Gary Caldwell’s Exeter City on Saturday.

Conversation