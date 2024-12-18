Fire service called after Dundee city centre bin fire causes flames to ‘shoot into sky’

Dundee residents spotted flames bursting into the night sky on Tuesday after a bin fire.

Firefighters were called to Cameron’s Close, by Meadow Lane, after receiving a call from a concerned member of the public.

One man, who lives nearby, was walking home at around 10pm.

He said: “I saw one appliance near the McManus Galleries on Tuesday night.

“I could see some smoke and then an orange glow from the Euro bin.

“It was one of the red ones – which I believe belong to businesses.

“It was well alight and the flames were shooting into the night sky.

“These bins get damaged quite regularly.

“They are sort of out of sight but there probably isn’t many places they can be stored other than where they currently are.”

It is not known if the fire was deliberate.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.19pm regarding a fire near Meadow Lane.

“We had one appliance at the scene that extinguished the fire. We left the scene at 10.41pm.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.