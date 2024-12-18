Fire service called after Dundee city centre bin fire causes flames to ‘shoot into sky’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Fire service called after Dundee city centre bin fire causes flames to ‘shoot into sky’

SFRS crew members were called to the scene.

By Ben MacDonald & James Simpson
The fire on Meadow Lane. Image: Supplied
The fire on Meadow Lane. Image: Supplied

Dundee residents spotted flames bursting into the night sky on Tuesday after a bin fire.

Firefighters were called to Cameron’s Close, by Meadow Lane, after receiving a call from a concerned member of the public.

One man, who lives nearby, was walking home at around 10pm.

He said: “I saw one appliance near the McManus Galleries on Tuesday night.

“I could see some smoke and then an orange glow from the Euro bin.

“It was one of the red ones – which I believe belong to businesses.

Bin fire in Dundee city centre
Firefighters attend the bin fire. Image: Supplied
A firefighter extinguishes the flames. Image: Supplied

“It was well alight and the flames were shooting into the night sky.

“These bins get damaged quite regularly.

“They are sort of out of sight but there probably isn’t many places they can be stored other than where they currently are.”

It is not known if the fire was deliberate.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.19pm regarding a fire near Meadow Lane.

“We had one appliance at the scene that extinguished the fire. We left the scene at 10.41pm.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

More from Dundee

Pig Snoop Hogg at Balmuirfield House
Dundee mansion to offer animal tours featuring pygmy goats, alpacas and pigs
vandalism caird park golf course
Dundee's Caird Park golf courses 'ripped up' as 'prophetic' letter warns of quad bike…
Riverside Recycling Centre.
Full list of changes to Dundee Christmas bin collections
Jon Walker
Depraved Fife paedophile breached 99-year internet ban to arrange child abuse
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Discovery Point transformation plans Picture shows; Discovery Point transformation . Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson/Aim Design Date; Unknown
Dundee Planning Ahead: Discovery Point transformation approval and Keiller Centre demolition
4
Mikey Hamilton
Court told of 'feral' Dundee Hilltown slasher's 'spontaneous madness'
Broughty Ferry RNLI Lifeboat
Person pulled from River Tay after rescue operation in Dundee
Dean Banks cooks for the parish nurses at the Steeple in Dundee.
Star chef Dean Banks brings Christmas joy to Dundee with a feast for 200
Piff, real name John van der Put, with Mr Piffles in Queer Eye. Image: Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflix
Dundee rescue dog Mr Piffles stars in Netflix hit Queer Eye weeks after his…
Flixbus will run some services on Christmas Day. Image: Flixbus
Full list of Christmas inter-city bus services across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Conversation