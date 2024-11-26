When will A90 roadworks between Perth and Dundee end?

Contractors are hoping that major roadworks on the A90 between Dundee and Perth will end in time for Christmas.

Drivers have faced weeks of disruption on the trunk road during repair works on the Glencarse overbridge.

A contraflow system has been in place since October 10, causing long delays during busy times.

Although a definite date for the work to end has yet to be confirmed, a spokesperson for Amey said the A90 roadworks remain on track to be completed within 10 weeks.

According to the Amey website, that should mean the road will be cleared by December 20 – just before the festive period kicks in.

A spokesperson for Amey said: “The works programme remains that stated when the work began.

“Work is expected to take up to 10 weeks from Thursday October 10.”

It comes as drivers are facing a 25-mile diversion via the A90 roadworks due to the closure of a short stretch of road at Inchture from Wednesday (November 27).

Further along the A90, drivers in Dundee are experiencing long delays due to Swallow Roundabout roadworks this week.

Meanwhile, major roadworks on the main road through Broughty Ferry have now been paused until after Christmas.