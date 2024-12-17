Scottish SPCA closes Tayside and Fife animal rescue centre over Christmas due to ‘lack of staff cover’

The Scottish SPCA has temporarily closed its Tayside and Fife animal rescue centre over Christmas due to a “lack of staff cover”.

The centre at Petterden in Angus caters for dozens of animals rescued from across the region.

The facility is now shut until after New Year because the charity says there are not enough people to man the site during that time.

All animals have been transferred away from the centre or fostered, though it has not been confirmed how many are affected.

Tayside and Fife Scottish SPCA centre temporarily closed

In response to concerns raised about the move on some community Facebook pages, a spokesperson said: “The Scottish SPCA has temporarily closed the centre due to a lack of staff cover over the festive period.

“Due to animal welfare, we would be unable to leave the animals within the centre without proper care.

“Time constraints mean we are unable to train up other staff as some of the animals have complex needs.

“The decision was made to foster or transfer the animals to one of our other centres where they will have the best level of care over the festive period.”

According to the Scottish SPCA’s website, the site at Petterden has six dog kennels, six cat units and 11 units for rabbits which can also be used for smaller animals.

It also has a modern aviary with space for up to 20 larger birds and room for other smaller creatures.

The centre, near Tealing, also provides a rehoming service.

The spokesperson added: “The team understand this is the right decision for the animals and they are working on shift in another centre or working from home.

“Animal welfare is at the forefront of this decision along with team welfare over the festive period.”

The Scottish SPCA can still be contacted via its helpline or online.