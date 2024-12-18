Dundee businessman donates delivery van to Help for Kids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee businessman donates delivery van to Help for Kids

The gift will allow the charity to deliver items to families across Tayside.

By Ellidh Aitken
Charity manager Stacey Wallace (right) with Gary Rooney and Fiona Hain from Help for Kids. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Charity manager Stacey Wallace (right) with Gary Rooney and Fiona Hain from Help for Kids. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Dundee businessman has donated a delivery van to help disadvantaged children in the city.

Gary Rooney, who runs BIG Recovery and Transportation, presented the van to Help for Kids at the charity’s toy grotto in DC Thomson’s Kingsway building on Wednesday.

The van, complete with Help for Kids Christmas branding and a personalised HFK license plate, will also be free of any maintenance costs.

Stacey Wallace, the charity’s manager, said the gift will allow her team to deliver items to families across Tayside.

Help for Kids van donation will help charity as ’emergency service for families’

She said: “We have never had our own transport and we have started finding that we need something daily.

“We are so grateful for this and it will help us massively.

“We see ourselves as an emergency service for families.

Stacey Wallace trying out the new van. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Anything a family needs we can get for them and now with a van we can do it on the same day or the next day.

“The van will be used throughout the year for drop-offs. It will be used daily to provide not only family requests but also to pick up donations.

“It is going to make a massive difference.”

The van was also delivered full of toys for the Help for Kids Christmas toy appeal.

Dundee FC stars lent a hand at the toy grotto earlier this month after the charity collected donations outside Dens Park.

The van was delivered full of toys. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Gary, an ambassador for Help for Kids, told The Courier: “I thought they were needing us to pick stuff up for them a lot and we had not used our advertising budget for the year so we used it to buy the van.

“Because I have worked alongside the charity I knew what they needed.

“Stacey had said before if they were to buy a van it would be money out of the pot for the kids.

“She was using her own car which is a selfless thing to be doing.”

Help for Kids manager ‘burst into tears’ after delivery van donation

Gary says the van was supposed to be a surprise but he was forced to tell Stacey as the financing company needed to verify the charity.

He said: “I phoned and told Stacey because I thought it could sound like it was a scam.

“She burst into tears. She was also in tears when we dropped it off.”

Stacey (left) with Gary and Fiona Hain from Help for Kids. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Abertay Signs and Designs decorated the van free of charge – and has promised to redo the decals whenever the charity wants – while Tannadice Motors will provide any maintenance for free.

Gary added: “Help for Kids is 100% local, we have done charity work in the past where we haven’t seen where the money is going.

“With them we know it is going to families in Dundee, Angus or Perth and Kinross.

“That is a big thing for me.”

