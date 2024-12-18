Beavers are rebuilding their home and their reputation in the Trossachs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beavers are rebuilding their home and their reputation in the Trossachs

In Loch Ard Forest, signs indicate beavers are turning their native home back into their territory.

Katy Anderson of Forestry and Land Scotland helps to release some of Loch Ard Forest's newest residents. Image: Beaver Trust
Katy Anderson of Forestry and Land Scotland helps to release some of Loch Ard Forest's newest residents. Image: Beaver Trust
By Alex Watson

You’re unlikely to see a beaver in Scotland on a December morning.

For a start, they’re nocturnal.

There’s a lot many of us misunderstand or simply don’t know about these industrious animals, even though they are native to our home country.

Beavers were hunted to extinction in the UK for their fur more than 500 years ago, so perhaps it makes sense that we’ve forgotten what it’s like to live alongside them.

But the beavers are back in a big way.

Restoring their population across Scotland is a Scottish Government strategy, and work has been ongoing for some time to reintroduce them in various locations.

That’s why it isn’t completely ridiculous to go looking for beavers on a December morning, with little to no hope of spotting one – because seeing the signs of beavers is just as, if not more, important.

Katy Anderson has worked with Forestry and Land Scotland for around 20 years. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Signs of beavers – even at -7C

It’s -7C up in the hills of Loch Ard Forest, near Aberfoyle. The good news is the cold has frozen the usually slippy mud solid.

Environment forester Katy Anderson has walked this part of the wood in all seasons and weathers. She knows it like the back of her hand.

During 2024, three families of beavers were released at different locations within the forest under her watch: one in May, and two during November.

Three families of beavers were released in Loch Ard Forest during 2024, each within their own unique territory. Image: Beaver Trust

Along with her colleagues at Forestry and Land Scotland, Katy – who has been in her current job for around two decades – has spent years preparing and looking after the forest, making it the perfect place for beavers to call home.

“We’ve got extensive habitat that’s really good for beavers – lots of wetlands and native woodland areas and places for them to live that won’t be in conflict with people,” she says.

That last point is crucial.

Trossachs beavers were relocated from Tayside

Over in Tayside, some beavers have been causing issues (primarily related to flooding) for farmers on agricultural land.

Landowners can secure a licence to legally remove the animals – but then they need a new home to go to, or they are at risk of being culled.

“So, working with NatureScot and the Beaver Trust, we have a plan where we have identified sites suitable for beavers to be translocated to – areas of good habitat in the forest,” explains Katy.

“And when ‘problem’ beavers are identified, they’re then captured in their family groups and moved to places where they’re going to be of benefit to the environment.”

Nibbled branches but no threat to trees (or fish)

Walking the banks of a lochan, tucked away at the heart of Loch Ard Forest, all is quiet and still. You certainly can’t imagine beavers bothering anyone here.

The trees and grass are layered in frost, and a thick sheet of ice tops the water. It’s a winter wonderland, but it’s chilly, even for Scotland in December.

Surely any sensible beaver is tucked up in their burrow or lodge, staying warm?

There are clear signs of beavers within the habitats where they were released. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Yet, there’s clear proof they are here, in the Trossachs, eating, living and turning what was once their ancestors’ native home back into their territory.

Katy points out several trees with stripped bark, and fresh wood shavings lying on the forest floor.

There are many large branches, also stripped bare, that have been carried into the water.

And there are plenty of thinner, reedy stems still on trees that have obviously been nibbled.

The stripped branches visible in the lochan here were put there by beavers. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

“Beavers don’t eat fish. They’re completely herbivorous,” says Katy.

“They feed on vegetation through the summer, and then more woody material through the winter.

“When they’re felling trees, they’re focusing on trees that will coppice and provide food for them into the future.

“So, they’re not felling trees to kill them; they’re felling trees to help them regenerate new growth, which will help to sustain habits and sustain the beavers themselves.”

Early signs are good

Suddenly, the unmistakeable sound of the ice cracking echoes across the lochan.

“That’s a beaver,” Katy is sure.

Though there’s no confirmed sighting to go along with the noise, it’s still a thrilling experience.

The forest is vast and perfectly suited to beavers, allowing them to live happily without getting in the way of humans. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

There’s no way to really know what the new beavers on the block are up to – human interference at this early stage might spook them.

But this encounter suggests the family of Loch Ard Forest beavers which arrived in May has accepted the lochan as their pad and will be able to thrive safely there.

“We’re yet to do any really detailed surveys, but early indications are that beavers are living in those areas where we’ve released them,” says Katy.

Beavers have clearly been using this path to make their way between the river and the lochan, according to Katy. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

“The habitats there are really good for them. There’s plenty of natural food and the environment is perfect.

“So, there’s every reason for them to stay, and the signs are looking good that they have stayed put.”

Beavers could help to stop flooding

And, though they’ve been billed as bothersome neighbours in Tayside, the beavers’ bad rap doesn’t seem to have followed them to the Trossachs.

“There are lots of misconceptions about beavers, I think it’s fair to say,” says Katy.

“Local people have been really positive about bringing them back to the Loch Ard area.

Katy looks out across the frozen water for any sign of a beaver. Luckily, the animals are perfectly happy in cold temperatures. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

“Aberfoyle does suffer with flooding quite regularly, and bringing beavers back into this area could well be a natural way of helping to defend against flooding in the future. And local people recognise that.

“We now know that beavers do build dams and they can cause quite small-scale, localised flooding.

“But, if that means that it’s going to slow down the flow of water on the tributaries that are leading into a main waterway, then they have the potential to actually alleviate flooding further down the river.”

No predators? No problem

Five hundred years ago, when beavers were a common sight in Scotland, so too were wolves, lynx and bears.

Beavers only breed once a year and tend to have small litters.

But, without those natural predators roaming, is there a risk we’ll become overrun?

“Beavers are really territorial,” explains Katy.

“So, there’ll only be so many beavers that will fit into the landscape, because they’ll defend their territories and stop other beavers from moving in too close.

“They’ll self-regulate their populations in that way.”

Conversation