First Minister praises pupils’ resilience as he officially opens Dunfermline Learning Campus

First Minister John Swinney has officially opened new state-of-the-art high schools within the £220 million Dunfermline Learning Campus.

Around 3,000 Woodmill and St Columba’s pupils moved into their joint building in August.

However, they celebrated the completion of the three-year project on Wednesday, with an impressive array of entertainment before invited guests.

And Mr Swinney hailed the “magnificent” building which will soon also include Fife College.

St Columba’s RC High and Woodmill High School each occupy separate parts of the campus.

However, they share some facilities, including the dining and assembly halls, learning lab and dance studio.

Dunfermline Learning Campus ‘transforms educational opportunities’

The schools alone cost £122m to build, £53m of which came from the Scottish Government.

And they replace the former Woodmill which was badly damaged by fire in 2019, and St Columba’s which was in need of refurbishment.

They include 150 toilets, 5,000 light fittings, 4,800 sockets and 1,600 data points.

And the entire project is built to the highest standards of energy efficiency.

Mr Swinney described the opening as a landmark day.

“This is the early part of the development that will be enhancing educational provision in Dunfermline,” he said.

“The new Fife College will be an integral part of this learning campus.

“This is a magnificent project because it transforms education possibilities and opportunities for children across these two secondary schools.”

First Minister praises pupils’ resilience

The First Minister also praised the resilience of pupils who have continued their learning despite the Woodmill blaze and covid disruption.

“It’s testament to the strength of this school community that the young people who welcomed me to campus this morning were able to demonstrate how they withstood that disruption,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fife Council leader David Ross said: “The campus offers students an inspiring place to learn and grow, equipped with the latest technology and sustainable features.

“The community use facilities are also second to none.”

Fife College will move into the building next year and will work closely with the schools.