First Minister praises pupils’ resilience as he officially opens Dunfermline Learning Campus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

First Minister praises pupils’ resilience as he officially opens Dunfermline Learning Campus

Woodmill High and St Columba's High now share a building after coming through a major fire and then covid.

By Claire Warrender
First Minister John Swinney opened the new Dunfermline Learning Campus
First Minister John Swinney opened the new Dunfermline Learning Campus. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

First Minister John Swinney has officially opened new state-of-the-art high schools within the £220 million Dunfermline Learning Campus.

Around 3,000 Woodmill and St Columba’s pupils moved into their joint building in August.

However, they celebrated the completion of the three-year project on Wednesday, with an impressive array of entertainment before invited guests.

Singers at the opening of Dunfermline Learning Campus
Young singers entertained at the official opening of Dunfermline Learning Campus. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Mr Swinney and guests look on as drummers perform a Samba. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And Mr Swinney hailed the “magnificent” building which will soon also include Fife College.

St Columba’s RC High and Woodmill High School each occupy separate parts of the campus.

However, they share some facilities, including the dining and assembly halls, learning lab and dance studio.

Dunfermline Learning Campus ‘transforms educational opportunities’

The schools alone cost £122m to build, £53m of which came from the Scottish Government.

And they replace the former Woodmill which was badly damaged by fire in 2019, and St Columba’s which was in need of refurbishment.

Dunfermline Learning Campus, which was officially opened on Wednesday
The new Dunfermline Learning Campus. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pupils and invited guests in the Dunfermline Learning Campus assembly hall
Pupils performed for guests in the assembly hall. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

They include 150 toilets, 5,000 light fittings, 4,800 sockets and 1,600 data points.

And the entire project is built to the highest standards of energy efficiency.

Mr Swinney described the opening as a landmark day.

“This is the early part of the development that will be enhancing educational provision in Dunfermline,” he said.

“The new Fife College will be an integral part of this learning campus.

“This is a magnificent project because it transforms education possibilities and opportunities for children across these two secondary schools.”

First Minister praises pupils’ resilience

The First Minister also praised the resilience of pupils who have continued their learning despite the Woodmill blaze and covid disruption.

“It’s testament to the strength of this school community that the young people who welcomed me to campus this morning were able to demonstrate how they withstood that disruption,” he said.

John Swinney addresses young people at Dunfermline Learning Campus
First Minister John Swinney addresses young people at the official opening of Dunfermline Learning Campus. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Fife Council leader David Ross said: “The campus offers students an inspiring place to learn and grow, equipped with the latest technology and sustainable features.

“The community use facilities are also second to none.”

Fife College will move into the building next year and will work closely with the schools.

More from Fife

Scott Allan drug-dealer
Fife roofer jailed for years for drug-dealing linked to serious organised crime
First Minister John Swinney opened the new Dunfermline Learning Campus. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy school teachers and staff scoop £53k in EuroMillions draw
Jon Walker
Depraved Fife paedophile breached 99-year internet ban to arrange child abuse
Standing Stane Road near Kirkcaldy has been closed after a crash involving a car and a lorry
Man, 53, seriously injured after crash between a car and lorry near Kirkcaldy
Leven putting green to open at Christmas
Leven putting green offers gift to locals with Christmas Day opening
Corrin Elder
Fife male needed CPR after two-punch attack over 'mother's expensive baseball cap'
Crail Airfield plans have been revealed
Community launches £10k fight against Crail Airfield tourism plans
5
First Minister John Swinney opened the new Dunfermline Learning Campus. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Parole concerns of Fife rape survivor will 'be taken seriously', says Justice Secretary
New designs unveiled for Feddinch golf resort near St Andrews
Revised plans for multi-million-pound St Andrews golf resort branded 'monstrous'
2
First Minister John Swinney opened the new Dunfermline Learning Campus. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Community victory as controversial Cupar bus stop cut reversed

Conversation