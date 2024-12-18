Apology as ‘technical issues’ block public from watching Perth floodgates fiasco meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Apology as ‘technical issues’ block public from watching Perth floodgates fiasco meeting

The website failure meant no one outside the council chamber could watch as councillors discussed the flooding in Perth last October.

By Morag Lindsay
Council workers closing floodgates beside River Tay in perth
The council meeting considered the delay in closing the Perth flood defences last October. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Council bosses have apologised after members of the public were blocked from watching a long-awaited meeting to discuss the Perth floodgates fiasco.

Perth and Kinross Council’s scrutiny committee met on Wednesday to consider the final report on the flooding last October.

It comes after a report to councillors acknowledged officials made the wrong decision when they left the North Inch floodgates open.

Committee meetings are normally broadcast live via a link on the website.

But the link to Wednesday’s meeting failed.

And that meant no one outside the council chamber in Perth could watch the flood discussion live.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council apologised for the flood meeting hiccup. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The council said it was sorry for the “technical issues”.

And it rushed out a recording, which was available on YouTube later in the afternoon.

A spokesperson told The Courier: “Perth and Kinross Council is committed to transparency and apologise for the technical issues that meant we were unable to stream Wednesday’s scrutiny and performance meeting live.

“Although the meeting was open to the public, we know there is significant interest in this issue and many people will have wanted to watch proceedings online.”

Flood meeting followed council report on Perth chaos last October

The meeting started late, and the discussion of the flooding report took only a few minutes.

As The Courier revealed last week, the council has now admitted it was wrong to leave the North Inch floodgates open.

Men in yellow hi vis gear standing next to open flood gate as filthy brown water pours through from River Tay
Water pours through the Perth floodgates on October 8 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

An amber weather warning had been issued for the weekend of October 6-8 2023.

But the council later admitted there were too few trained staff on duty to close all of the gates in Perth’s £25 million flood defences on the Saturday night.

Nearby homes, businesses suffered millions of pounds worth of damage when the River Tay spilled through the city’s £25m flood defences.

Bell’s Sports Centre was among the casualties. It was left with a £2m repair bill and has never re-opened.

Fire crews on street and outside basement properties, where they and residents are standing knee deep in water
Basement properties beside the North Inch were deluged. Image: Supplied.

The report was prepared for the scrutiny and performance committee by the council’s legal chief Lisa Simpson.

In it, she writes: “With the benefit of hindsight, in relation to the floodgates on the North Inch, this was the wrong decision.”

Officers ‘confident’ council has sufficient staff to close floodgates in future

The report also notes that the council has introduced a number of changes in the aftermath of the flooding.

These include training additional staff so they can be brought in to help close the floodgates.

Councillor Angus Forbes raised an email, which had been sent to all members of the committee by Perth businessman Blain Ross.

Blain Ross portrait.
Perth flood victim Blain Ross emailed all members of the council committee before the meeting. Image: Elliot Cansfield.

Mr Ross’s Rose Terrace property was among those flooded.

And he has called on the council to extend the training to firefighters so they can also step in.

Fraser Crofts, the council’s strategic lead for environment and infrastructure, told Mr Forbes he was confident there are now sufficient council staff to do the job.

“We have, in particular, trained up a number of our parking and civil contingency staff,” he said.

“We aim to do further work with some of our community wardens.”

And he added: “We feel reassured in terms of the work that has been undertaken that we now have an appropriate level of resourcing.”

More from Perth & Kinross

The community council standing with Riverside Primary pupils.
Perth community 'doing everything we can' to stop youth gang trouble
Gavin Thurston and golden retriever standing next to Thrums Vets van.
Perthshire and Angus dog owners urged to share pets' poo for research
The new pool.
First look inside new Blairgowrie Leisure Centre
The incident happened just north of Stanley. Image: Google Street View
Police probe after 'disturbance' and fire at farm building near Stanley
Queues on the Friarton Bridge. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
60-minute delays due to broken down bus in A90 roadworks between Perth and Dundee
Alistair Spittle
Perth construction worker made £3.5k from stolen scrap metal scheme, asking 'how do you…
A9 crash
A9 partially blocked at Gleneagles due to crash
Auchterarder community bus passengers protest outside St Margaret's Hospital in the town.
Auchterarder bus funding in limbo as Gleneagles holiday park plans refused
Drone footage showing pile of stones beneath hole in arched masonry
First look inside Perth sinkhole as traffic restrictions extend through January
Perthshire rugby club players chasing rugby ball on North Inch, Perth
Perth rugby pitch upgrade could boost North Inch flood resilience

Conversation