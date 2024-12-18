Benji Kimpioka knocks back St Johnstone contract talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Benji Kimpioka knocks back St Johnstone contract talks

The 24-year-old's McDiarmid Park deal runs out in the summer.

By Eric Nicolson
Benji Kimpioka during the Aberdeen v St Johnstone game.
Benji Kimpioka does not want to start contract extension talks with St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone star Benji Kimpioka has knocked back contract talks with the Perth club, head coach, Simo Valakari, has revealed.

The Swede is out of contract in the summer and Saints tried in vain to open discussions with his agent about an extension.

Now, Valakari has confirmed that, following a direct conversation between boss and player, Kimpioka has given no indication that stance will change.

The development – or, rather, lack of – is the clearest hint yet that the clock is ticking on the 25-year-old’s time at McDiarmid Park.

Valakari reported: “I have spoken to Benji and Benji said: ‘No plans, we just play and train’.

“I don’t know at the moment – that’s the situation. This is normal in football. It’s part of the business.

“I know there will be some offers, some interest in a couple of our players during January.

“That is totally normal. Then it’s up to the club to decide what to do.

“We will make a decision that’s best for the club as much as possible because they are our players until the end of the season.

“It wouldn’t be the first time that some player will run out his contract and then moves.

“But while everyone is here, they will give 100% for the team. If not, then they will not be here.”

Simo Valakari at a St Johnstone press conference.
Simo Valakari. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Even if Kimpioka has his heart set on a summer (or January) transfer, Valakari is confident that his motivation to perform well for Saints will remain high.

“Benji knows football has a short memory,” he said.

“If he’s not performing now then it puts his value down.

“People will start thinking: ‘Oh, what’s happening? Why is he not playing as well as we expected?’

“Benji knows he needs to perform. He needs to play well. Me, as a manager, I need to handle this situation as well as possible.

“The player still needs to play as well as possible – otherwise you don’t get where you want to go.”

Two sides of the player

Saints fans saw the best and worst of Kimpioka against St Mirren last weekend.

At 1-1, the former Sunderland striker made a mess of a promising second half counter-attack but redeemed himself with a superb run and finish to put his team in front.

“The whole city of McDiarmid Park and the city of Perth wanted to get him out after this three v two attack!” said Valakari.

“It happens.

“We are a team. If we see a team-mate is in a better position to score, then we will pass.

“We are not selfish. We are not playing for ourselves.

“So, either Benji did not see if or made a decision that it’s better to go alone.

“But I knew that it hurt Benji’s pride that the whole stadium was booing at him.

“He answered in the only way that you can answer it – not talking but scoring a great second goal.

Benji Kimpioka scores to make it 2-1 for St Johnstone against St Mirren.
Benji Kimpioka scores to make it 2-1 for St Johnstone against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

“It was a great assist by Drey and Benji showed what he’s capable of.

“With Benji, he’s a little bit like we are as a team. We have this potential, we have this talent, how can we make sure our weaknesses don’t hinder us.”

Kimpioka may frustrate his manager, team-mates and fans at times but there is no disguising his skillset nor his goal contribution.

He has scored 11 times for St Johnstone this season.

“When you analyse Benji’s game – and I have done it – it’s not so much about his work ethic,” said Valakari.

“The expectations about Benji are so high that every time he gets the ball he should do some magic.

“Every time he loses the ball, we all get a little frustrated. Everyone’s body language is different.

“Benji’s body language is a little carefree, the socks are down, but he does care.

“Players have different ways.

“We are still working on things with Benji – that he doesn’t need to come back and take a player on again.

“Beat him once, then finish the actions. He wants to show opponents that he can do whatever he wants.

“To make him understand to play football in the right way, it’s not about showing your skill.

“You can show all that talent but the way to do it is by getting goals and assists – that suits everyone.

“It’s not that Benji is not trying, he’s just a different character.”

