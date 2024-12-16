St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals January transfer window plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals January transfer window plans

The Finn is "confident" the Perth club will be ready to make good signings next month.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari, sits in the dugout before a match.
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari is optimistic that St Johnstone will hit the ground running when the January transfer window opens.

The Perth head coach revealed that he and the club’s American owners are singing off the same hymn sheet with a view to the business that needs to be done and how much money is in the pot for that purpose.

Although the broader vision for how Saints will develop over the coming years will always be in the back of his mind, Valakari knows that “the future is now” as he seeks to keep the McDiarmid Park side in the Premiership.

“January isn’t the easiest window to work in,” said the Finn, who is expected to tap into his knowledge of the Scandinavian market.

“I’ve always said that we work on two levels – short term, which is the games over Christmas and the next transfer window and long term, which is about finding players who can help us for a longer time.

“January is about quick fix, of course. We’re in the middle of a season.

“It’s not the time to think about next season or the season after that.

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari on the touchline during the game against St Mirren.
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“When I say ‘quick fix’ I mean doing something positive to improve our situation.

“The short-term is more important just now. What we do in January has an impact on what we can do in the summer.

“Always in football, the future is now.”

Valakari added: “We have very clear lines from the owner. We work under that guidance. It’s very fair and I am happy.

“We are working very hard. Where it takes us, I can’t predict because so many things can affect bringing players in.

“Am I confident? Yes, I am very confident.”

Plans can change

Saints have three more games before the window opens and eight more before it closes.

That means Valakari’s mind can be changed as far as current players staying and going is concerned.

“Football has a very short memory in both ways,” he said. “Good and bad.

“Maybe you might think: ‘I’m in the team, I’m OK’. But if you don’t perform, things can change quickly.

“Of course, the other way around, you might think: ‘I’m out of the door’. But then something happens and it flips.”

Gus MacPherson and Simo Valakari watch a game at St Mirren.
Gus MacPherson and Simo Valakari will work together on recruitment. Image: SNS.

A key working relationship at McDiarmid is the one Valakari has formed with Gus MacPherson, whose role was recently expanded to head of football operations, scouting and recruitment.

“I’m speaking a lot with Gus,” he said.

“He has so much experience and he is very calm.

“Sometimes I can get carried away but he is a very important influence and I’m very happy to work with him in this way.”

