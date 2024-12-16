St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals January transfer window plans

Simo Valakari is optimistic that St Johnstone will hit the ground running when the January transfer window opens.

The Perth head coach revealed that he and the club’s American owners are singing off the same hymn sheet with a view to the business that needs to be done and how much money is in the pot for that purpose.

Although the broader vision for how Saints will develop over the coming years will always be in the back of his mind, Valakari knows that “the future is now” as he seeks to keep the McDiarmid Park side in the Premiership.

“January isn’t the easiest window to work in,” said the Finn, who is expected to tap into his knowledge of the Scandinavian market.

“I’ve always said that we work on two levels – short term, which is the games over Christmas and the next transfer window and long term, which is about finding players who can help us for a longer time.

“January is about quick fix, of course. We’re in the middle of a season.

“It’s not the time to think about next season or the season after that.

“When I say ‘quick fix’ I mean doing something positive to improve our situation.

“The short-term is more important just now. What we do in January has an impact on what we can do in the summer.

“Always in football, the future is now.”

Valakari added: “We have very clear lines from the owner. We work under that guidance. It’s very fair and I am happy.

“We are working very hard. Where it takes us, I can’t predict because so many things can affect bringing players in.

“Am I confident? Yes, I am very confident.”

Plans can change

Saints have three more games before the window opens and eight more before it closes.

That means Valakari’s mind can be changed as far as current players staying and going is concerned.

“Football has a very short memory in both ways,” he said. “Good and bad.

“Maybe you might think: ‘I’m in the team, I’m OK’. But if you don’t perform, things can change quickly.

“Of course, the other way around, you might think: ‘I’m out of the door’. But then something happens and it flips.”

A key working relationship at McDiarmid is the one Valakari has formed with Gus MacPherson, whose role was recently expanded to head of football operations, scouting and recruitment.

“I’m speaking a lot with Gus,” he said.

“He has so much experience and he is very calm.

“Sometimes I can get carried away but he is a very important influence and I’m very happy to work with him in this way.”