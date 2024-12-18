Illness sees EIGHT Dundee players miss training as Scott Fraser injury frustration and Seun Adewumi doubt revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Illness sees EIGHT Dundee players miss training as Scott Fraser injury frustration and Seun Adewumi doubt revealed

The Dark Blues head to Rangers this weekend.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty saw his side fall to a third straight home defeat. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Tony Docherty has revealed a sickness bug has threatened to derail Dundee’s pre-Rangers preparations.

Eight first-team players have missed training this week because of illness.

On top of that, the Dark Blues will not have Scott Fraser or Clark Robertson to call on this weekend as the wait goes on for their return to action.

And there are also real doubts over Seun Adewumi’s fitness after picking up an injury against Hearts last weekend.

Seun Adewumi joined Dundee on loan from Burnley in August. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Seun Adewumi is a doubt for the Dee at Rangers. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

At the start of the week there was positive news on a number of the Dee’s injured stars, notably long-term injuries to Joe Shaughnessy and Ziyad Larkeche.

However, it doesn’t appear there will be any returning to face Rangers in the Premiership on Saturday.

“We had a bit of a bug going about,” Docherty said.

“We had a bit of a scare in the early part of the week with over eight players reporting symptoms.

“There’s been a flu going about. There’s loads of it going about it.

“We’re just cautious.

Tony Docherty at Hearts
Dundee boss Tony Docherty expects his squad to be stretched in the games to come. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“Obviously the medical department are telling us sometimes the boys keep them away because they don’t want to spread it. So hopefully touch wood we’ve contained that now.

“There are only a couple with symptoms and everybody should be back to full training for the last part of the week.”

Clark Robertson

Not training yet for Dundee, though, are Scott Fraser and Clark Robertson while Burnley loan star Seun Adewumi has not trained since the Hearts match.

Docherty added: “Injury-wise, Adewumi picked up a knock against Hearts, that’s why he came off.

“He’s not training with the squad yet but we’ll give him every opportunity to be ready.

“Scott Fraser won’t make this one.

Image: Clark Robertson started his first game for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Clark Robertson has missed the last three matches. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“Clark Robertson, we’re getting a scan on Friday just to see where he is and see if his progress is such that he can start being included in squads now.

“He feels in a good place so it’s to see if we can accelerate his rehab.

“We’ll see about that, but it won’t be long.

“He’s training at the moment with the physios, and a good thing from his point of view is he’s feeling good.

“So we’ll do the scan to see where we stand with it, and that will allow us to progress hopefully.”

Fraser frustration

Dundee star Scott Fraser
Dundee star Scott Fraser limps off with the groin injury at Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Robertson’s progress is feeling good. Scott Fraser’s, however, is frustrating for player, club and manager.

The hope was he’d be back available for this fixture with a judgement to be made towards the end of the week.

The groin injury, though, is proving difficult to shake off.

“It’s frustrating for Scott because we’ve seen how valuable he is and how good a player he is,” the Dundee boss added.

“That is why we went to lengths to get him. It is frustrating and it’s frustrating for him as well.

“We’re following the surgeon’s instructions and we’re putting him through his rehab.

“We’d want him back a bit quicker than he is at the moment.

“So there is a frustration there but we’ve got to make sure we manage that right and get him back when he’s fully fit.”

Conversation