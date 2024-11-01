St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari spells out ‘non-negotiables’ to star striker Benji Kimpioka

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari spells out ‘non-negotiables’ to star striker Benji Kimpioka

The 10-goal forward was taken off early against St Mirren.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari explained to Benji Kimpioka why he took the striker off.
Simo Valakari explained to Benji Kimpioka why he took the striker off. Image: Shutterstock.

Simo Valakari has laid out some St Johnstone “non-negotiables” after explaining to star striker, Benji Kimpioka, why he was taken off in midweek.

Kimpioka made himself the joint top scorer in the Premiership early in the contest with St Mirren and then had a second goal disallowed for offside.

But, in the second half, the 10-goal forward was robbed of the ball in the build-up to the Paisley side’s second goal and again before the Buddies thought they’d scored a third, chalked off after VAR official, Alan Muir, spotted a shirt pull.

It was at that point, on 67 minutes, that Valakari substituted Kimpioka.

The Finn believes the former Sunderland man can keep progressing and get “even more fantastic”, however he stressed that learning “there is a time and a place” to take a defender on will be part of his development.

“Since day one we have been discussing our values, our culture, what type of team we want to be,” said Valakari.

“We want to work hard as a team – and you have seen how hard our strikers have been working.

“But at the same time we want to do football actions that are beneficial for our team to progress our game.

“Never, ever do I want to take the creativity out of our players. They have a lot of that.

“But we have some kind of structure of what we need to do in certain situations.

Benji Kimpioka was fouled in the build-up to a disallowed goal and then substituted straight after.
Benji Kimpioka was fouled in the build-up to a disallowed goal and then substituted straight after. Image: SNS.

“If you are not ready to do that – not only 15 minutes, 20 minutes or one half, it needs to be for 90 minutes – then you cannot play for our team.

“Benji was very disappointed to come off in this moment and he was thinking: ‘Why me?’

“But when I explained my reasons after the game – that, like it or not, I’m doing it for the benefit of the team – he totally understood it.

“It’s not about taking away creativity and becoming a robot – we want to be a fluid team that players enjoy playing in.

“But there are certain non-negotiables.”

Time and a place

Valakari added: “It was the wrong place and the wrong time.

“It was not just one incident, there were many incidents.

“He’s still a young player, who is very talented and scoring important goals for us.

“I want him to show his skill.

“But after he’s got rid of his opponent and he has some of our players free, then it’s the moment to play a pass that will benefit the team, not turning back and thinking: ‘OK, I’ll take the defender again’.

“There’s a time and place and if he learns that he can be even more fantastic.

“When you look at the real top strikers – do you see them doing that? Do you see Haaland doing it? No. Everything for the team. Scoring for the team, winning for the team.

“That will take Benji to the next level.”

Lewis Neilson can't play against Hearts.
Lewis Neilson can't play against Hearts. Image: SNS.

Lewis Neilson won’t be able to face his parent club Hearts, as Saints seek to bounce back from their defeat on Wednesday night.

And Valakari reported that Andre Raymond is unlikely to feature either.

Bozo Mikulic doesn’t yet have a work permit but there’s a chance that could change before next Saturday’s trip to Motherwell.

